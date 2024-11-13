Titans Should Unleash Overlooked Playmaker
The Tennessee Titans unquestionably need a whole lot of help offensively, and they will have to go outside of their organization in order to bolster the unit during the offseason.
However, there are some players on the Titans' current roster who may be flying under the radar and could assist the team in 2024 and beyond.
One such player is tight end Josh Whyle.
Tennessee selected Whyle in the fifth round of the 2023 NFL Draft. He logged nine catches for 94 yards and a touchdown during his rookie campaign, so he was somewhat of an afterthought going into his sophomore year.
However, Whyle has been starting to emerge of late.
The 25-year-old has caught 14 passes for 142 yards on the season overall, but much of that production has come recently.
Between Weeks 7 and 9, Whyle snared six balls for 79 yards as he began to establish himself as a legitimate threat within the Titans' aerial attack.
He went without a catch this past Sunday, as Will Levis targeted him just once in his return. That's a mistake for a Tennessee squad that is in dire need of production from its tight ends.
The Titans were hoping to get a nice output from Chigoziem Okonkwo this season after he hauled in 54 receptions for 528 yards and a score in 2023, but it's beginning to look more and more like Okonkwo is a disappointment.
This should open the door for Whyle to get more touches, and Tennessee would be making a grave error if it didn't at least try to get him the ball more.
At 6-foot-7, Whyle is a massive target, and he also possesses terrific athleticism that should make him a very viable option in the passing game. He posted decent collegiate numbers at Cincinnati, and his game seems like one that would translate well on to the NFL level.
The Titans are just 2-7, so they don't have much to lose at this point. They may as well try and see if Whyle could represent a critical piece of their future.
Make sure you bookmark Tennessee Titans on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!