Titans HC Responds to Cam Ward’s Viral Criticism
Early on in Tennessee Titans training camp ahead of the 2025 season, Cam Ward isn't too impressed with what he's seen out of his new offense — as shown through his viral quote that made its rounds this past week across social media.
“I just think we’re very mid right now," Ward said of the Titans offense one week into camp. "From my position, to upfront, to the receiver position. But the end of the day, it all starts with me. I just don't think where we need to be.
It's early, but so far, Ward clearly sees a ton of work ahead to get this offense to where he wants it to be before the action gets rolling in September.
But in the mind of second-year Titans head coach Brian Callahan, he seemingly appreciated what Ward had to say about the roster.
Ahead of Friday's practice, Coach Callahan dove into some of his initial takeaways of Titans camp through the initial few days with pads on, while also addressing Ward's comments of the offense being "mid."
"I think it's been a good competition," Callahan said. "I think the defense has had some good moments, I think the [offense] has as well. It's hard to see out here in practice, but I think our run game has really improved. We've had some nice runs that have gotten ripped off, that I'm encouraged by. So, yeah, there's definitely things that, we're two days in pads, going on our third day, and there's plenty to improve on. We certainly have work to do, but I've been pleased with the process."
"Again, the things that aren't good enough, we're coaching and working on," he continued, "I think Cam [Ward]'s in the same boat, and I'm happy that he doesn't feels like we've arrived. We've got a lot of work ahead of us still to get ready to play Denver here in four, five weeks. I don't think anybody should feel satisfied about where we're at, but we certainly have some good things going on, and we're going to keep working."
For Callahan, not only does he welcome Ward's critique, but he sees the steps forward needed to be taken as well. For an offense with brand new weapons, multiple new offensive line starters, and a fresh face at quarterback, it's easy to see how Tennessee may be going through a few growing pains as of now, but nothing that can't see some worthwhile progression across the next month.
There's still a long way to go between now and Week One for the Titans against the Denver Broncos. Until then, they'll be keeping their head down on both ends of the ball in order to get ready for kickoff.
