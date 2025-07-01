Titans Rookie Eager to Prove Himself
The Tennessee Titans have undrafted free agent TJ Sheffield in limbo for the offseason.
The former wideout from Purdue and UConn played six seasons in college, making him especially prepared for life in the NFL.
Sheffield hopes to make the most of his opportunity with training camp on the horizon.
"Me and my brother, we always said we were going to try and make it to the league, and now that I am here, I definitely want to stay," Sheffield said via team reporter Jim Wyatt. "I am working to make this team and see what happens."
"Everyone has been welcoming to me. It is really competitive, and everybody is working to get spots, but it seems more like a close-knit family, and a brotherhood. I'm just trying to take advantage of any opportunity I get, and I'll play anywhere they want me to, special teams, gunner, kick returner, punt returner, wherever they want me, I am going to be ready to compete."
It will be tough for Sheffield to make the 53-man roster out of training camp given the team's volume at the wide receiver position.
The team already has Calvin Ridley as the No. 1 receiver while rookies Chimere Dike and Elic Ayomanor should also be on the roster barring any injuries. Spots to players like Van Jefferson, Tyler Lockett and Treylon Burks could also be granted, while Xavier Restrepo, Bryce Oliver, Mason Kinsey, James Proche, Jha'Quan Jackson and Colton Dowell could also be in the mix.
Sheffield's best chance to make the roster is in the punt returner role given the fact that he specialized in that spot in college.
That being said, other receivers and skill players will be considered for that as well, making the Titans extremely deep at each position.
Sheffield's chance to prove himself during training camp begins when he and his teammates report to the team's practice facility on July 22.
