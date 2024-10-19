Titans Trade Star WR To Commanders In Bold Proposal
Many are expecting the Tennessee Titans to trade wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins before the Nov. 5 NFL deadline, and there is no shortage of potential suitors for the star pass-catcher.
With plenty of teams in need of a receiver, the Titans will surely be getting plenty of calls, and they probably already are. But, Marcus Mosher of The 33rd Team has identified a very interesting landing spot for Hopkins: the Washington Commanders.
Mosher is proposing that Tennessee sends Hopkins and a sixth-round draft pick to the Commanders in exchange for a third-rounder.
"Jayden Daniels would really benefit by having another option in the receiving game that can beat 1-on-1 coverage,"Mosher wrote. "DeAndre Hopkins is the best receiver who might be able to, and he is stuck on one of the league’s worst pass offenses."
Washington has Terry McLaurin in its receiving corps, but not a whole lot else after him. The team traded disappointing former first-round pick Jahan Dotson before the season, and right now, its other top options in the aerial attack are running back Austin Ekeler and tight end Zach Ertz.
Hopkins is in the midst of a very disappointing campaign, as he has logged just 14 catches for 175 yards and a touchdown through the Titans' first five games. Of course, much of that has to do with the fact that Tennessee has a miserable quarterback situation, as Will Levis has struggled mightily.
Perhaps a change of scenery is exactly what the doctor ordered for Hopkins, who hauled in 75 receptions for 1,057 yards and seven scores in 2023.
The 32-year-old is slated to hit free agency after the season, so it would absolutely make sense for the Titans - who are just 1-4 - to trade him now before losing him for nothing in March.
