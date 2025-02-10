Titans Legend Predicts QB Change
The Tennessee Titans have some major moves to make across the 2025 NFL offseason.
One of those big moves leans on deciding what the future holds for the Titans at the quarterback position. Following a brutal season under center led by Will Levis, and at times, Mason Rudolph, one of the more significant recent questions revolving around Tennessee is how this team will approach the situation this offseason.
In the eyes of former Titans quarterback and Hall of Famer Warren Moon, Tennessee won't be running it back with Levis.
During Super Bowl week, Jim Wyatt caught up with the former Titans signal caller to get his feelings on the current state of Tennessee and their quarterback situation, where Moon said if he was a betting man, he would say the team makes a shift over the coming months.
"With Will [Levis], there haven't been enough positives to make you say: He's had a great stretch you can build on," Moon said. "He's been hurt, and he's lost his job. Looking from afar, it's hard for me to think they'd be that satisfied with him, especially after seeing his head coach go after him a few times with some of the mistakes and turnovers he made with the football, with bad judgement. If I was a betting man, I'd think they might want to make a change at that position... Maybe they start the season with Mason Rudolph and a rookie? That could be possible, too. They have a lot of things to consider."
Levis had some lapses across his second year in Tennessee. He finished the year starting 12 games to post 2,091 passing yards, 13 touchdowns and 12 interceptions on a 63.1% completion rate. At just 25 years old, there's still room for growth, but that might not come with the Titans.
Tennessee could go several ways this offseason that don't involve Levis if they so choose. The easy choice would be for the Titans to address the need at the top of the draft with their number one pick. They could even dig deeper in the draft by selecting one on day two or three rather than the first pick. Maybe a veteran quarterback could be on the table in free agency as well.
If Levis hasn't shown enough to the current front office and coaching regime, and the Titans want to make a change to their starting quarterback, they have the means to do it. Coach Brian Callahan might want to draft his own guy under center, or turn to the free agent market for an experienced guy to throw into the fold for his aspired improvements –– and it wouldn't be viewed as the worst decision to do so.
However, Levis still seems motivated to return as the Titans starter and looks to have an ever-important offseason in order to make that happen. He'll be working with quarterback trainer Jordan Palmer in hopes of getting his development back on track, and if so, maybe he'll have some better odds at being the guy for Tennessee.
For now though, the jury is still out on what the future holds for the Titans' former second rounder.
Make sure you bookmark Tennessee Titans on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!