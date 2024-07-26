Titans QB Impressing at Training Camp
The Tennessee Titans started training camp this week, and it's an important time for quarterback Will Levis to get ready for the biggest season of his career.
Levis, 25, is a first-time starter in the NFL after being the second-string to Ryan Tannehill at the beginning of last season. Levis eventually stepped in and started nine games for the Titans, but now it is his time to take over as the franchise guy.
In his first training camp in that role, coach Brian Callahan is pleased with his progress.
"I think Will's doing a great job playing on time. Obviously, we're focused on a little bit more of the timing elements, the shorter passing game. But man, he's been really impressive. I think his hard work this offseason and over the summer has really paid off," coach Brian Callahan said via the team's website.
Levis earned praise throughout the offseason with his work in OTA's and the trip he took several of his teammates on to Cabo San Lucas to get some work and chemistry developed. He is certainly looking the part of a franchise leader off the field, and that's contributing to his strong start at training camp.
"He's incredibly confident right now, and he's earned that confidence," Callahan said. "Every day that he comes out and plays well, he earns more confidence. I think that that's the fun part about where he's at. He's dialed in. He has studied. You can just tell he's ready for what's ahead. I told him yesterday, if he keeps stacking days like he had yesterday and today, he's going to play pretty good football. It's a day-by-day process, and we don't want to get too far ahead of ourselves. But, I've been really pleased with where he's at."
Levis is blocking out the outside noise and simply focusing on himself and his team, and that's arguably the biggest trait any franchise quarterback needs to succeed. If he can continue along this trajectory during training camp, he should have things easier for himself when the Titans take the field in Week 1 against the Chicago Bears.
Make sure you bookmark Tennessee Titans on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!