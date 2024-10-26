Titans vs. Lions: Three Things to Watch
The Tennessee Titans (1-5) are traveling to Michigan to take on the Detroit Lions (5-1) at Ford Field in Week 8.
In a matchup between two very different teams, the Titans hope to pull off one of the biggest upsets of the season.
Here's a look at three things to watch going into the Week 8 contest:
Start Fast, Finish Strong
The Titans have been a first-half team this season, leading or tying in every game but one so far this year. However, they only have one win to show for it.
While the Titans have been good at generating fast starts, they have struggled to finish strong.
If they don't do that against the Lions, they should find themselves in the loss column once again.
Rudolph's Redemption
With Will Levis continuing to struggle with his shoulder injury, Mason Rudolph is expected to make his second consecutive start for the Titans.
Rudolph completed 62.5 percent of his passes in his first start for the team, throwing for 215 yards, a touchdown and an interception.
Those numbers will have to be better when he's facing Lions quarterback Jared Goff, one of the league's most efficient passers, on the opposing sideline.
Rudolph is confident that the Titans' work in practice this week will have a huge payoff.
"It's been a great week," Rudolph said via team reporter Jim Wyatt. "It's just nice to get back in the flow, get the walk-through reps in the morning, the practice reps in the afternoon, meetings at night ... Getting the reps during the week is ideal."
Can Titans Depth Step Up?
The Titans made two big trades this week, sending DeAndre Hopkins to the Kansas City Chiefs and Ernest Jones IV to the Seattle Seahawks.
This means players like Nick Westbrook-Ikhine will have to do more on offense, while new acquisition Jerome Baker and Jack Gibbens will have to step up on defense.
If the depth can make an impact, the Titans will have a chance to compete.
