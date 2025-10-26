Three Last-Minute Predictions for Titans' Matchup vs. Colts
While the Tennessee Titans have already played the Indianapolis Colts this season, these are two teams on vastly different trajectories. Indy got the best of Tennessee in Week 3, 41-20, a game that extended the Titans' losing streak at Nissan Stadium.
Now, the Colts are looking to go 2-0 against the Titans this season. On paper, it isn't going to take much for a 6-1 team to beat a 1-6 team they already beat by three touchdowns earlier this season. That said, Tennessee still has a fighting chance.
Cam Ward Throws For A Career-High
Back on September 21, rookie quarterback Cam Ward surpassed 200 passing yards for the first time in his career. His 219 yards were extremely promising after he threw for just 112 in Week 1 and 175 in Week 2. He followed it up with just 108 as the 0-3 Titans were shut out by the 0-3 Houston Texans.
Regardless, Ward has been on a roll. He has three straight games with 200+ passing yards. Sure, turnovers have been a problem, but Ward set career-highs in numerous categories last week.
One of the main reasons why this feels like such a lock is the fact that the Titans will likely be trailing for the entire 60 minutes. Even with running back Tyjae Spears continuing to involve himself in the run-game, and even without veteran wide receiver Calvin Ridley, Ward is going to need to throw the ball close to 40 times in this game.
Jonathan Taylor Exposes This Titans Defense
Without star defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons, it's hard to imagine a scenario where running back Jonathan Taylor doesn't score three touchdowns. That seems like an extremely high number, but he's already finished with a hat-trick three times this season.
While he's never done so in back-to-back games, Week 8 of the 2025 NFL season could change everything. This Titans defense has given up 26+ points in four of their seven games. Knowing Taylor has 320 rushing yards and six touchdowns in his last two games against Tennessee, it's safe to assume he'll have a successful game.
Cody Barton Steps Up
The Titans know their defense is far from perfect, but losing Simmons is something they simply couldn't afford. Linebacker Cody Barton has been relatively quiet in these past two games, but he can't afford to be in Indy.
Barton, who had 1.5 sacks with the Denver Broncos last season, is a newcomer to the Titans. He's played on four teams in the last four years, something that has kept him from settling in. Going into his eighth game with Tennessee, the 28-year-old could surprise people and pick up his first sack of the year. For what it's worth, his six tackles against the Colts in Week 3 are tied for his second most of the season.
Make sure you bookmark Tennessee Titans on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!