Three Last-Minute Predictions for Titans' Matchup vs. Colts

After struggling in their first seven games, the Tennessee Titans face their biggest challenge yet.

Jordon Lawrenz

Tennessee Titans quarterback Cam Ward (1) throws for a first down against the New England Patriots during the first quarter at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tenn., Sunday, Oct. 19, 2025.
Tennessee Titans quarterback Cam Ward (1) throws for a first down against the New England Patriots during the first quarter at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tenn., Sunday, Oct. 19, 2025. / Andrew Nelles / The Tennessean / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
While the Tennessee Titans have already played the Indianapolis Colts this season, these are two teams on vastly different trajectories. Indy got the best of Tennessee in Week 3, 41-20, a game that extended the Titans' losing streak at Nissan Stadium.

Now, the Colts are looking to go 2-0 against the Titans this season. On paper, it isn't going to take much for a 6-1 team to beat a 1-6 team they already beat by three touchdowns earlier this season. That said, Tennessee still has a fighting chance.

Cam Ward Throws For A Career-High

Oct 19, 2025; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Tennessee Titans quarterback Cam Ward (1) looks to pass the ball against the New England Patriots during the second half at Nissan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-Imagn Images / Steve Roberts-Imagn Images

Back on September 21, rookie quarterback Cam Ward surpassed 200 passing yards for the first time in his career. His 219 yards were extremely promising after he threw for just 112 in Week 1 and 175 in Week 2. He followed it up with just 108 as the 0-3 Titans were shut out by the 0-3 Houston Texans.

Regardless, Ward has been on a roll. He has three straight games with 200+ passing yards. Sure, turnovers have been a problem, but Ward set career-highs in numerous categories last week.

One of the main reasons why this feels like such a lock is the fact that the Titans will likely be trailing for the entire 60 minutes. Even with running back Tyjae Spears continuing to involve himself in the run-game, and even without veteran wide receiver Calvin Ridley, Ward is going to need to throw the ball close to 40 times in this game.

Jonathan Taylor Exposes This Titans Defense

Oct 19, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor (28) runs with the ball in the second half against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images / Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

Without star defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons, it's hard to imagine a scenario where running back Jonathan Taylor doesn't score three touchdowns. That seems like an extremely high number, but he's already finished with a hat-trick three times this season.

While he's never done so in back-to-back games, Week 8 of the 2025 NFL season could change everything. This Titans defense has given up 26+ points in four of their seven games. Knowing Taylor has 320 rushing yards and six touchdowns in his last two games against Tennessee, it's safe to assume he'll have a successful game.

Cody Barton Steps Up

Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Michael Pittman (11) dives past Tennessee Titans linebacker Cody Barton (50) for a touchdown during the third quarter at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tenn., Sunday, Sept. 21, 2025. / Andrew Nelles / The Tennessean / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Titans know their defense is far from perfect, but losing Simmons is something they simply couldn't afford. Linebacker Cody Barton has been relatively quiet in these past two games, but he can't afford to be in Indy.

Barton, who had 1.5 sacks with the Denver Broncos last season, is a newcomer to the Titans. He's played on four teams in the last four years, something that has kept him from settling in. Going into his eighth game with Tennessee, the 28-year-old could surprise people and pick up his first sack of the year. For what it's worth, his six tackles against the Colts in Week 3 are tied for his second most of the season.

Jordon Lawrenz
JORDON LAWRENZ

Jordon Lawrenz serves as the Eastern United States College Recruiting beat writer On SI. Jordon is an accomplished writer covering the NFL, MLB, and college football/basketball. He has contributed to PFSN’s and Heavy’s NFL coverage. Having graduated from the University of Wisconsin - Green Bay with a Sports Communication and Journalism degree, Jordon fully embraced the sports writing lifestyle upon his relocation to Florida.

