Titans QB Will Levis Reveals Biggest Improvement
Tennessee Titans quarterback Will Levis flashed his ability as a rookie last season but is now ready to take things up a notch as the 2024 campaign begins.
The Titans will visit the Chicago Bears at Solider Field on Sunday in what will be a solid season-opening test for Levis and the Tennesee offense. Titan fans will be looking forward to seeing the team debut for offseason additions like Tony Pollard, L'Jarius Sneed, Quandre Diggs and more, but it's Levis' growth that remains arguably the most intriguing thing to keep eyes on.
When meeting with the media after Wednesday's practice, Levis talked about his improvement and revealed which area he thinks he's developed in the most.
"It's just trusting what I see," Levis said. "And I think that's one of the things I've improved on the most, just playing ball and doing the right thing over and over and over again. And, just knowing as long as you keep making those right decisions, you are going to keep putting your team in the best place to succeed. ... I just feel ready, and I'm looking forward to putting it on display."
Levis got the start against the New Orleans Saints in the preseason finale and led two scoring drives to build a 10-0 lead, looking impressive while doing so. He had some reported struggles with interceptions during training camp, but it's clear that had little impact during preseason action.
He played in two of Tennessee's three preseason games, finishing a combined 11 of 13 passing for 153 yards, no touchdowns and no picks. He also added a one-yard rushing touchdown in the preseason-opening win over the San Francisco 49ers on Aug. 10.
In nine games (nine starts) as a rookie last season, Levis went 149 of 255 passing for 1,808 yards and eight touchdowns against four interceptions.
The Titans and Bears kick off on Sunday at 1 p.m. ET.
