Former Vikings cornerback Shaquill Griffin signs with Seahawks
Former Vikings cornerback Shaquill Griffin is signing with the Seattle Seahawks, his agency announced on social media on Wednesday. After one season in Minnesota, Griffin is headed back to the city where he began his NFL career.
Griffin appeared in all 18 of the Vikings' games last season, playoffs included, playing 597 snaps as their No. 3 cornerback behind Byron Murphy Jr. and Stephon Gilmore. The veteran, who turns 30 next month, delivered solid value on a one-year, $4.55 million contract. He recorded 41 tackles, six passes defended, and two interceptions, one of which sealed a win. His 64.3 PFF grade in the regular season ranked 53rd among the 92 corners who played at least 500 snaps.
Now Griffin is signing a one-year, $3 million deal with the Seahawks that could be worth up to $4 million. It's a reunion for the Florida native and former UCF star, who was selected by Seattle in the third round of the 2017 draft. Griffin spent his four-year rookie contract as a starter for the Seahawks, recording 48 passes defended and six interceptions during that span. He made the Pro Bowl in 2019.
In Seattle, Griffin figures to compete with Josh Jobe for the CB3 role in a room led by Devon Witherspoon and Riq Woolen. He's the second former Viking to sign with the Seahawks this offseason, following quarterback Sam Darnold.
The Vikings chose not to re-sign Griffin or Gilmore in free agency this spring, replacing them with younger players in Isaiah Rodgers and Jeff Okudah. Their projected cornerback trio includes Murphy, Rodgers, and either Okudah or Mekhi Blackmon, a promising young player who missed last season due to a torn ACL. It's a position group that looks like a bit of a question mark on an otherwise-loaded roster, but every indication has been that the Vikings are confident in the players they have at that spot.
Here's a look at all of the Vikings' in-house free agents this offseason and their statuses:
- QB Sam Darnold — signed with Seahawks (3 years, $100.5 million)
- RB Aaron Jones — re-signed with Vikings (2 years, $20 million)
- CB Byron Murphy Jr. — re-signed with Vikings (3 years, $54 million)
- S Camryn Bynum — signed with Colts (4 years, $60 million)
- LT Cam Robinson — signed with Texans (1 year, $12 million)
- CB Stephon Gilmore
- CB Shaq Griffin — signed with Seahawks (1 year, $3 million)
- OLB Pat Jones II — signed with Panthers (2 years, $20 million)
- DT Jerry Tillery — signed with Chiefs (1 year, $TBD)
- DT Jihad Ward
- G Dalton Risner
- QB Daniel Jones — signed with Colts (1 year, $14 million)
- QB Nick Mullens — signed with Jaguars (2 years, $6.5 million)
- DT Jonathan Bullard
- TE Johnny Mundt — signed with Jaguars (2 years, $5.5 million)
- WR Brandon Powell
- WR Trent Sherfield — signed with Broncos (2 years, $6 million)
- RB Cam Akers — signed with Saints (1 year, $1.2 million)
- CB Fabian Moreau
- LB Kamu Grugier-Hill
- T David Quessenberry — signed with Rams (1 year, $1.3 million)
- G Dan Feeney
- S Theo Jackson (RFA) — extended by Vikings (3 years, $16 million)
- P Ryan Wright (RFA) — signed by Vikings (1 year, $1.75 million)