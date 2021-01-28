BREAKING: Washington 'Coach Of The Year' Rivera Pronounced 'Cancer-Free'

It's been an offseason of recognition and honors so far for the Washington Football Team and now their leader gets the spotlight. But Ron Rivera got infinitely bigger news on Thursday

ASHBURN, Va. -- The offseason of awards and honors for what the Washington Football Team was able to overcome and accomplish in 2020 keeps rolling on.

Head coach Ron Rivera has been named 'The Committee of 101 NFC Coach of the Year' - and it turns out that piece of Thursday news is nothing compared to a report from the Rivera family ....

The release generated by the Washington Football Team PR staff says the honor will be celebrated at the 51st edition of the group's awards and will recognize the best players and coaches from 2020 in a virtual event. But for the Rivera family? There will be even more reasons to celebrate.

Rivera is now a three-time NFC Coach of the Year award winner and overcame many offseason challenges and personal issues to lead his team to a 7-9 record and an NFC East division title in his first year in Washington.

READ MORE: Hurney: "I know what he wants!"

As many know, Rivera did not miss a single game while receiving radiation and chemotherapy treatments after being diagnosed with cancer in August. He finished his round of treatments in late October and is due to get a significant checkup as January wraps up.

Rivera guided his team through a culture change on the field and off of it, while not having a general manager by his side in his first year.

He has complete control of the WFT's football operations and has more influence and command of the organization now than when he first took over.

Quite simply -- he's the unquestioned leader and he has surrounded himself for year two with many familiar faces like Marty Hurney and also added Martin Mayhew as the organization's new GM.

READ MORE: Deshaun Officially Wants Out of Houston - WFT All-In?

Rivera's mission this offseason? Finding a franchise quarterback and sorting out the rest of the scouting staff once Kyle Smith's situation gets cleared up. Oh, and celebrating a personal triumph with his family.