Did Steelers QB Haskins Take a Shot at WFT Coach Rivera?

When Dwayne Haskins was drafted by the Washington Football Team, the selection was widely criticized. Of course, we also found out later it wasn't exactly celebrated within the organization, either.

Neither Jay Gruden nor Ron Rivera elevated the first-round pick out of Ohio State to the ceiling some thought he had, and maybe now - in Haskins’ mind, anyway - we know why.

Haskins, now with the Steelers, was talking about what makes his experience with Mike Tomlin different than his previous coaches.

Said Haskins: "I think that coach Tomlin does a great job as far as giving you a scouting report of who you're playing that week. I've never really had that before."

Not surprisingly, the words caused quite the stir among football Twitter as well, with many people directly pointing out the insinuated shot being taken at Haskins' former team.

Of course, some even pointed out potential issues with Urban Meyer and the Buckeyes' coaching staff as well since Haskins used the keyword, 'never'.

There were, however, detractors from what the quarterback said as well.

There are those who don't believe the caliber of coach Ron Rivera is would hold back valuable scouting information from his quarterback, regardless of his opinion about the player's viability as a long-term leader for the team.

In fact, Rivera and many other NFL coaches have already been hard at work scouting their first and even second opponents of the 2021 regular season.

Wouldn't make a whole lot of sense to put in the work as a coach if the intent wasn't to then communicate valuable observations to the man running the offense on the field.

Whether anyone believes his time in Pittsburgh is really the first time Haskins has received a scouting report, it's clear the one-time Washington Football Team quarterback is going to continue being a polarizing figure within the NFL.

