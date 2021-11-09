BREAKING: Washington Kickers Signed & Cut

The first half of the season couldn't go much worse for the Washington Football Team.

The team finished 2-6, losing its last four games and lost its starting quarterback in Ryan Fitzpatrick in the first game of the year.

The injury bug hasn't been kind to the team after offensive lineman Brandon Scherff injured his knee and tight end Logan Thomas injured his hamstring, an injury that could keep him out for the remainder of the year.

Add in the missed expectations from a defense that ranked second in the league last season and it's been quite a disappointing season for the team so far.

Oh, and the kicking game? Dustin Hopkins is long gone, replaced by Chris Blewitt, who as of Tuesday is long gone, too, the WFT having cut him and signed Joey Slye, who kicked for coach Ron Rivera in Carolina.

However, through eight games last season, Washington found itself in a similar position at 2-6. The team was able to turn around its season and win five of the last eight games to win the NFC East and make the playoffs.

While it's unlikely that the WFT will win the division this season, only two games separate the team from the 4-4 Atlanta Falcons, who currently hold the final NFC playoff spot.

Last season should prove that the current situation isn't a death sentence and it should give the team confidence that it can still salvage something for the season.

On this episode of "Locked On Washington Football Team," hosts Chris Russell and David Harrison break down the first half of Washington's season.

The pair talk about the little that went right and the lot that went wrong for the team and how it can make adjustments for the second half of the year, beginning in Week 10 against the reigning Super Bowl champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

