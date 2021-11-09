Skip to main content
    • November 9, 2021
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    BREAKING: Washington Kickers Signed & Cut; Second-Half Hopes?

    Locked On Washington: Midseason Review of the Washington Football Team, and Expectations for the Second Half of the 2021 NFL Season
    Author:

    The first half of the season couldn't go much worse for the Washington Football Team.

    The team finished 2-6, losing its last four games and lost its starting quarterback in Ryan Fitzpatrick in the first game of the year. 

    The injury bug hasn't been kind to the team after offensive lineman Brandon Scherff injured his knee and tight end Logan Thomas injured his hamstring, an injury that could keep him out for the remainder of the year.

    Add in the missed expectations from a defense that ranked second in the league last season and it's been quite a disappointing season for the team so far.

    Recommended Articles

    Washington Football Team
    Play

    BREAKING: Washington Kickers Signed & Cut

    Locked On Washington: Midseason Review of the Washington Football Team, and Expectations for the Second Half of the 2021 NFL Season

    just now
    rivera chase young
    Play

    Rivera Tells Chase Young to Make Key Change

    "He's been tremendous about (learning)," Rivera says of Chase Young. "These are hard knocks, these are hard lessons, but that's how you become better.''

    13 hours ago
    A84361E4-B062-472C-B5E6-DD4EAD13DB9D
    Play

    Washington Ex Hopkins Kicks Chargers Over Eagles

    Washington NFL Transaction Tracker for 2021: Check back often as we keep you up to date on WFT and NFL info, rumors, trends and scoop

    16 hours ago

    Oh, and the kicking game? Dustin Hopkins is long gone, replaced by Chris Blewitt, who as of Tuesday is long gone, too, the WFT having cut him and signed Joey Slye, who kicked for coach Ron Rivera in Carolina.

    However, through eight games last season, Washington found itself in a similar position at 2-6. The team was able to turn around its season and win five of the last eight games to win the NFC East and make the playoffs.

    While it's unlikely that the WFT will win the division this season, only two games separate the team from the 4-4 Atlanta Falcons, who currently hold the final NFC playoff spot.

    Last season should prove that the current situation isn't a death sentence and it should give the team confidence that it can still salvage something for the season.

    On this episode of "Locked On Washington Football Team," hosts Chris Russell and David Harrison break down the first half of Washington's season.

    The pair talk about the little that went right and the lot that went wrong for the team and how it can make adjustments for the second half of the year, beginning in Week 10 against the reigning Super Bowl champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

    Chris and David deal with all that and more on this episode of "Locked on Washington Football Team". For more podcasts and information, join us here.

    Washington Football Team
    News

    BREAKING: Washington Kickers Signed & Cut

    just now
    rivera chase young
    News

    Rivera Tells Chase Young to Make Key Change

    13 hours ago
    A84361E4-B062-472C-B5E6-DD4EAD13DB9D
    News

    Washington Ex Hopkins Kicks Chargers Over Eagles

    16 hours ago
    Rodger Goodell
    News

    Who Missed Deadline in WFT Investigation?

    Nov 5, 2021
    Ron Rivera
    News

    Washington LISTEN: Ron Rivera on Hot Seat?

    Nov 5, 2021
    obj
    News

    OBJ to WFT ? Don't We Have Enough Problems?

    Nov 5, 2021
    Washington Football Team
    News

    Can Washington Still Win - Even Without Trade Deadline Moves?

    Nov 5, 2021
    Ron Rivera
    News

    Can Bye Week Resurrect Washington's Season?

    Nov 4, 2021