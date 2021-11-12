Washington LISTEN: Can Taylor Heinicke Get Revenge On Buccaneers?

The last time the Washington Football Team and Tampa Bay Buccaneers met, the stakes were pretty high.

The Bucs came to the nation's capital and ended the WFT's season, but perhaps the biggest story of the day came from a backup quarterback.

Little-known Taylor Heinicke drew the start on one of football's biggest stages, and made the most of it. Despite the loss, Heinicke threw for 306 yards and a touchdown while also running one in.

The playoff performance earned Heinicke a new two-year contract worth $4.75 million in the offseason. There was even chatter that Heinicke could be the team's starting quarterback heading into the season. However, the team signed veteran Ryan Fitzpatrick to a one-year deal to start and have Heinicke as a backup.

But once again, Heinicke traded his backup status to starter after Fitzpatrick suffered a hip injury in Week 1.

Fitzpatrick is close to returning, and could be back as early as Week 11, meaning this could be the final chance for Heinicke to hold on to the starting job.

Heinicke's role is in jeopardy due to four consecutive losses, but a meeting with a familiar foe that he's had success against could be the extra push the former undrafted QB needs to revive Washington's season -- and his career as a starting quarterback.

On this episode of "Locked On Washington Football Team," host Chris Russell invites James Yarcho (Locked On Buccaneers) to the show to preview this weekend's game between the Buccaneers and Washington Football Team.

The pair discuss what Washington's defense can do to bounce back and contain Tom Brady and the offense. They also talk about Heinicke's success in last year's Wild Card game and how that plays out in this weekend's contest.

Chris deals with all that and more on this episode of "Locked on Washington Football Team."