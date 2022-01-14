Skip to main content

LISTEN: What's Plan if Washington Keeps Taylor Heinicke?

Locked On Washington Football Team: Washington Football Team Quarterbacks Past, Present, and Future

Earlier in the week, we pondered whether the Washington Football Team would target a quarterback with its first draft pick in this upcoming NFL Draft. Today we're exploring a different path, one that keeps Taylor Heinicke under center as the soon-to-be-renamed team's starting quarterback next season.

While Heinicke's efforts failed to bring Washington back to the playoffs, he is under contract for 2022, set to make a meager $1.5 million. Having a quarterback make so little allows the team to spend at other positions, which is a huge benefit if done correctly.

The front office also needs to ask itself if drafting a quarterback would be an upgrade over Heinicke. This year's 2022 quarterback class is considered to be much weaker compared to the 2021 class, which saw five quarterbacks taken with the first 15 picks, and the 2023 class, which is expected to have Alabama's Bryce Young and Ohio State's CJ Stroud at the top of the draft.

By drafting a quarterback high, you have to be confident in their future. Washington knows far too well about drafting a quarterback in the first round only for it to not work out. The team cannot afford to make another mistake like that, so sticking with Heinicke if the other quarterbacks don't impress you is a legitimate possibility that deserves some exploring.

On this episode of "Locked On Washington Football Team," host Chris Russell and David Harrison discuss whether Ron Rivera will go out and seek his first franchise quarterback choice as coach of the WFT.

They also dive into Rivera's job security if he doesn't find a quarterback prospect to build around soon.

The pair also talk about Kenny Pickett (Pittsburgh), Desmond Ridder (Cincinnati), Carson Strong (Nevada), Malik Willis (Liberty), Chris Oladokun (South Dakota State), or Brock Purdy (Iowa State), all of whom will be participating in college football All-Star games.

Chris and David deal with all that and more on this episode of "Locked on Washington Football Team". For more podcasts and information, join us here.

