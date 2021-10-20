    • October 20, 2021
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    NewsPodcastsForumSI TIX
    Search
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    Tua Tagovailoa Trade from Dolphins to Washington in Talks: NFL Sources

    Tua Tagovailoa is the subject of trade talks involving the Washington Football Team, sources tell Washington SI.
    Author:

    If the trade of quarterback Deshaun Watson from the Houston Texans to the Miami Dolphins goes through, a domino will include an aggressive pursuit of Miami QB Tua Tagovailoa on the part of the Washington Football Team, two sources tell Washington SI.

    The Dolphins have long been the "front-runners'' for the services of the embattled Houston Texans QB; they see him as a major step up from Tua, the former University of Alabama star who has been starting in Miami,

    This Watson-to-Miami discussion has moved to the front burner as of today, sources tell us, and when they told us there could be many moving parts - including "multiple teams'' involved in some way?

    We now know the WFT is part of the "moving parts'' and the "multiple teams.''

    Recommended Articles

    tua miami
    Play

    Tua Trade from Dolphins to Washington Discussed - Sources

    Tua Tagovailoa is the subject of trade talks involving the Washington Football Team, sources tell Washington SI.

    8 minutes ago
    Ryan-Fitzpatrick-reiterates-vow-to-help-Tua-Tagovailoa
    Play

    Tua Trade to Washington as Part of Deshaun Move?

    If Watson is moving to Miami, Tua Tagovailoa is moving somewhere. One rumor includes as a destination the Washington Football Team.

    54 minutes ago
    Chase Young
    Play

    LISTEN: Who's to Blame for Washington's Slow Start?

    Locked On Washington: Olivia Garvey From ABC 7 Joins LOWFT On the Washington Football Team struggles, her Dad & the Los Angeles Dodgers

    6 hours ago

    Ryan Fitzpatrick is still in the building, though injured. Taylor Heinicke is his replacement. But the WFT is struggling in every way right now, and it makes sense to explore a need at QB.

    The WFT is deep into that exploration.

    As we've long reported, the Texans want at least three first-round draft picks, two second-round draft picks and players; that remains in play. The Dolphins have likely wanted to offer "conditional'' picks contingent on Watson being able to fight through his legal entanglements to actually get on the field.

    It is not known what the Dolphins will want as compensation for Tua. Additionally, the Texans - who apparently do not want Tua - may not be done shuffling at QB if and when they get Watson out of the building.

    But the WFT's offseason believe that it didn't need to make a major move at QB did not work. So now? They are working on a different sort of major move involving an "if'' and Tua Tagovailoa.

    tua miami
    News

    Tua Trade from Dolphins to Washington Discussed - Sources

    8 minutes ago
    Ryan-Fitzpatrick-reiterates-vow-to-help-Tua-Tagovailoa
    News

    Tua Trade to Washington as Part of Deshaun Move?

    54 minutes ago
    Chase Young
    News

    LISTEN: Who's to Blame for Washington's Slow Start?

    6 hours ago
    WFT - Hopkins NYG
    News

    Dustin Hopkins 'Kicked Off' WFT, New Kicker Signed

    7 hours ago
    Dustin Hopkins
    News

    Washington BREAKING: Kicker Dustin Hopkins Cut

    7 hours ago
    mahomes wash
    News

    Patrick Mahomes' Brother Draws Criticism From WFT Fans

    8 hours ago
    rivera chase young
    News

    Rivera on Washington: 'Maybe I Need to Change My Approach'

    8 hours ago
    Chase Young
    News

    Washington LISTEN: What Happened in Ugly 2nd Half?

    Oct 18, 2021