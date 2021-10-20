Tua Trade from Dolphins to Washington Discussed - Sources

If the trade of quarterback Deshaun Watson from the Houston Texans to the Miami Dolphins goes through, a domino will include an aggressive pursuit of Miami QB Tua Tagovailoa on the part of the Washington Football Team, two sources tell Washington SI.

The Dolphins have long been the "front-runners'' for the services of the embattled Houston Texans QB; they see him as a major step up from Tua, the former University of Alabama star who has been starting in Miami,

This Watson-to-Miami discussion has moved to the front burner as of today, sources tell us, and when they told us there could be many moving parts - including "multiple teams'' involved in some way?

We now know the WFT is part of the "moving parts'' and the "multiple teams.''

Ryan Fitzpatrick is still in the building, though injured. Taylor Heinicke is his replacement. But the WFT is struggling in every way right now, and it makes sense to explore a need at QB.

The WFT is deep into that exploration.

As we've long reported, the Texans want at least three first-round draft picks, two second-round draft picks and players; that remains in play. The Dolphins have likely wanted to offer "conditional'' picks contingent on Watson being able to fight through his legal entanglements to actually get on the field.

It is not known what the Dolphins will want as compensation for Tua. Additionally, the Texans - who apparently do not want Tua - may not be done shuffling at QB if and when they get Watson out of the building.

But the WFT's offseason believe that it didn't need to make a major move at QB did not work. So now? They are working on a different sort of major move involving an "if'' and Tua Tagovailoa.