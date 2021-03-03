Washington Football: New Coed Dance Team & Gameday Presentation

The Washington Football Team has struggled on-and-off the field for a quarter century. Change is never-ending and welcome

ASHBURN, Va. -- Change is something that comes regularly in the Washington Football Team organization. When you've struggled as much and for as long as they have, it's going to happen at a dizzying pace.

On Wednesday, the organization announced that they have hired Petra Pope as senior advisor of the gameday entertainment program and experience, with a key addition: A coed dance team.

Pope is a veteran NBA executive that has worked with the Los Angeles Lakers and the New York Knicks, among other organizations.

“Petra’s NBA track record speaks for itself,” team president Jason Wright said via a press release. “Teams across sports aspire to develop entertainment and halftime programs like the legendary creative work Petra was able to produce with the Knicks, Nets, Lakers, and Clippers. As we set out to modernize the Washington Football gameday, it’s important that we develop a top-notch entertainment program that keeps our fanbase excited and connected to the game and the team," the Washington Football Team President added.

"We believe Petra is the ideal person to lead this charge and bring her extraordinary background to the gridiron.”

In essence, Pope will create the gameday entertainment program in conjunction with new vice president of guest experience, Joey Colby-Begovich, whose hire was announced this week.

It goes without saying that the organization has had major issues in dealing with this group.

The key to this hire appears to be a mission of changing from the traditional to the fresh vision that Pope brings to Washington.

“The NBA has long embraced innovative dance and halftime shows, but most NFL teams have remained more oriented towards traditional cheerleading programs,” said Pope via a press release.

“Last season, Washington established itself as the most forward-thinking, progressive organization in the league. It is fitting that it would be first to develop a vision of the future. Fans can expect an experience like none other – a gender-neutral and diverse squad of athletes and dancers whose choreography, costumes, props, tricks and stunts will rival the best entertainment across genres and really inspire and ‘wow’ our fans.”

A key part of this rebranding for the former manager of the "Laker Girls" and "Knicks City Dancers" is the 'gender-neutral and diverse' element, which means that the performers will be coed, as many a three dozen men and woman performers.