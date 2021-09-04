Washington’s Antonio Gibson: ‘Bad Word’ on Playing RB

What is Gibson’s key to succeeding as an all-around and every-down weapon?

Antonio Gibson knows what he does not want to be.

“Robotic.”

Gibson, of course, played wide receiver and running back in college the Washington Football Team took him in the third round of last year’s NFL Draft - at which time Gibson morphed into a full-time running back.

The idea worked. The rookie rushed for 795 yards and 11 touchdowns and also caught 36 passes. The WFT now continues to envision his development into a Christian McCaffrey-like star,

And what is his key to succeeding as an all-around and every-down weapon?

As Gibson told Tyler Dunne of Go Long, it’s about being new enough to the position to avoid being locked into old habits.

“Robotic,” Gibson said of runners who may lack his fresh view of the job. “I feel that’s what a lot of running backs do. When they grow up, all they do is running back. They’re stuck in that world of downhill running or make-a-cut-and-go. I feel that’s what makes me different going from receiver to running back. I make the extra cut. I’m not scared to make the extra cut. I’m not scared to make somebody miss in the backfield, and then try to get north. Or get shifty.

“Try to make a play,'' Gibson told Go Long. "That’s what puts me over the edge of a lot of folks.”

The Washington offense, working to be on the same level with its superb defense, could use an edge. The "non-robotic'' Antonio Gibson just might be it.

