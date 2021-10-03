WATCH: Washington Secondary Looks Lost On Cordarrelle Patterson TD

WFT secondary torched by Cordarrelle Patterson in the second quarter.

The Washington Football Team's secondary continues to struggle.

With 11:07 left in the second quarter, Falcons receiver Cordarrelle Patterson found the end zone on a 42-yard catch from quarterback Matt Ryan. Patterson's third touchdown this season helped stake Atlanta to a 10-0 lead.

Here's a look at the touchdown pass:

Patterson was lined up on the far side of the field, Ryan dropped back after a play-action and the WFT secondary failed to assign a defender on the receiver. Patterson was wide open for the easy score.

Patterson leads the team with three touchdowns, and he is on pace to surpass Calvin Ridley for the team's lead in receiving yards.

As of time of the touchdown, Patterson has 56 receiving yards today on three receptions and ran the ball twice for nine yards.

The touchdown marked Patterson's 12th receiving touchdown of his career and Ryan's 352nd passing touchdown, adding to his franchise record.

Patterson has continued to be quite the surprise acquisition for the Falcons this offseason, and he's arguably the team's most important offensive weapon.

If WFT wants to get back in this game, giving up big chunk plays like the blown coverage on Patterson need to be eliminated. Part of the solution is dominating the with the front seven, which is supposed to be a Washington strength. Covering open receivers would help, too.

