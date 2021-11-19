Washington BREAKING: Panthers Reveal Starting QB

The Washington Football Team's defense has struggled for most of the season.

However, in the past few weeks, the unit has looked better. The defense produced its best performance last week in a 29-19 win over the reigning Super Bowl champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers, in which quarterback Tom Brady threw a pair of interceptions.

Bobby McCain and William Jackson III came up with the picks and Kendall Fuller nearly grabbed a third. Fuller recorded six tackles, but his status is up in the air for this weekend after missing Wednesday's practice with a knee injury. Fuller returned to practice Thursday, but was limited.

The veteran corner wasn't the only one shelved at practice. Rookie cornerback Benjamin St-Juste didn't participate Wednesday because he was still recovering from a concussion. St-Juste also returned Thursday, but in limited fashion.

The depth in the secondary is key to the team, and it's easily the deepest position. If the WFT wants to win a second straight game, having these two guys healed and ready to go for Sunday's game against the Carolina Panthers would be ideal.

It would also help to contain and even intercept Cam Newton, who after just a week back in the NFL, is back on top of the Carolina depth chart. Panthers coach Matt Rhule on Friday announced what was assumed, that Cam Newton will start Sunday vs. the WFT.

“Cam will take the first play,” Rhule says.

On this episode of "Locked On Washington Football Team," host David Harrison invites Julian Council (Locked On Panthers) onto the show to talk about their respective teams and how they stack up on paper.

David talks about the team's initial injury report and how it could affect the WFT this weekend.

Julian joins in and talks about the homecoming storylines surrounding the game for Washington head coach Ron Rivera and Panthers quarterback Cam Newton.

David deals with all that and more on this episode of "Locked on Washington Football Team". For more podcasts and information, join us here.