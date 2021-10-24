Is Washington Close To Turning Corner?

    • October 24, 2021
    Jonathan Allen Thinks Washington Is 'Close'

    Washington defensive line had its moments in 24-10 loss at Green Bay
    Author:

    Washington defensive tackle Jonathan Allen sees a unit that is "close," but not there yet. There’s still time to turn things around, he said, despite Washington mired in a three-game losing streak and nearing the season’s midway point.

    “Defensively, we’re close. Offensively, we’re close,” Allen said. “As a team we’re close, but the good teams make the plays that we’re not making right now.”

    Washington’s defense had its moments, especially up front, in Sunday’s 24-10 setback against the Green Bay Packers. The line was able to get to Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers at times, registering three sacks and several pressures.

    Montez Sweat got to Rodgers on Green Bay’s opening drive. The Packers’ second drive ended in a three-and-out after Allen dragged Rodgers down for a 13-yard loss. Allen and Sweat combined for all six of Washington’s quarterback hits.

    Allen, though, sees plenty of room for improvement and missed opportunities that can make a difference.

    “Get a stop, you make a play,” said Allen, who finished with two sacks. “Batted balls that could be interceptions, sacks that we missed, fumbles that we don’t get. Just little stuff like that.”

    Washington did come up with a turnover for the third week in a row, but the fumble recovery by Landon Collins in the fourth quarter came with the game out of reach. As Allen alluded, stops were hard to come by, as Green Bay converted 6 of 12 third downs.

    “The season is not done,” Allen said. “We have to turn things around. We have to circle the wagons, not worry about the outside noise, but focus on what we have to do to finish games and make those plays that winning teams make.”

    Washington, the defending NFC East champs, dropped to 2-5 after its third consecutive loss. A trip to Denver is coming next week before Washington’s bye.

