Washington Football Team Makes Free Agency Kicker Decision

Hopkins, 30, has been in Washington since 2015. Assuming he sticks, he's in for a seventh season ... and the WFT hopes, a better season than he experienced in 2020.

We made the prediction in this space that the Washington Football Team might move on from kicker Dustin Hopkins. Our logic was simple: He just experienced the worst year of his time with the WFT, and it came at the worst possible time.

Still - his track record is very good and Hopkins is expected to sign back officially this week on a one-year deal, a WFT source tells us.

The story was first reported by J.P. Finlay of 106.7 The FAN and NBC Sports Washington.

With a largely new coaching staff, Hopkins was 7-8 from between 30-39, 13-17 from between 40-49 and 2-4 from 50-plus. At 27-34 on field goals and 79.4 percent, it was his lowest percentage mark of his tenure and down from nearly 90 percent in 2018.

Oh, and he missed two extra-point attempts.

In short, something seemed off from Hopkins at times, even in the area of kickoffs.

"With Hopkins, he's got one of the leagues best legs...His ball flight and trajectory is as good as anybody in the league," his former Special Teams Coordinator Ben Kotwica told David Harrison & Chris Russell on the "Locked on Washington Football Team" podcast recently.

"When you look at what he's done, he's got a great track record," said Kotwica who helped secure and develop Hopkins in 2015 and beyond.

For more from Kotwica on Hopkins & Tress Way - the long-time NFL coordinator also joined "Russell & Medhurst" on The Team 980.

This, for us, was the toughest call of all the free agents because Washington does not really have a replacement for Hopkins. We did speculate that perhaps the WFT and Hopkins arrange a one-year deal that provides a little security but also flexibility ... But however it is structured, he gets another shot at it here.

READ MORE: Keepers on Offense

READ MORE: Keepers on Defense

Hopkins, 30, has been in Washington since 2015. Assuming he sticks, he's in for a seventh season ... and the WFT hopes, a better season than he experienced in 2020.