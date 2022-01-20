Another NFL Mock Draft, Another QB Selected for Washington

Same position, but draft experts are already taking different quarterbacks in different rounds for WFT

Between now and April it is likely we'll see every top quarterback prospect identified in some mock draft form to the Washington Football Team.

We've already seen Matt Corral from Ole Miss as a popular option with the 11th overall pick. Liberty's Malik Willis is another quarterback projected to Washington, again in the first round.

What's truly fascinating this time of year is the evolution of players and evaluations.

For example, taking Willis at No. 11 is a far cry from drafting him at - say - pick No. 43.

And this is where Dane Brugler of The Athletic has Willis going, in his latest two-round mock draft, to the Atlanta Falcons.

Instead of Corral, or even Willis, Pittsburgh quarterback Kenny Pickett lands in burgundy and gold with Washington's first pick of the draft. Explains Brugler:

Washington has a poor track record of drafting quarterbacks in the early rounds. Since the merger in 1970, the franchise has drafted eight quarterbacks in the top 100 picks, and only one (Jay Schroeder) of the eight had a winning record with the organization...Pickett doesn’t have an explosive arm, but he is accurate from various platforms and his football IQ makes him NFL ready.

Most agree Pickett looks to be the most capable of stepping into a starting role from day one. And with the 11th pick, you'd like to get a guy of that caliber.

But what if Washington could either draft a different day one starter, or trade back, and still get a quarterback who might just be the best of the group, on day two?

When Pickett comes off the board there are still players like Iowa offensive lineman Tyler Linderbaum still on the board.

Then, in the second round, when Washington's 42nd overall pick comes up, Willis and Nevada's Carson Strong are two solid quarterback prospects still available.

When you consider the trickle-down effect of not selecting Pickett at 11, Desmond Ridder of Cincinnati could still be available if the board falls the way Brugler sees it.

Mocks will change, and shift with every evaluation opportunity. And this decision is just a small taste of what the Washington brain trust is in the midst of, currently.

The decisions made, and not made, will forever shift the path of the franchise. And there are countless roads to choose from.

No pressure.