Building Blocks: What's Only Position Ron Rivera Has Confidence in Moving Forward?

Despite Week 18's victory over the New York Giants, we can point out issues with every unit on the Washington Football Team.

Quarterback play was inconsistent at best. Running backs turned the ball over. The secondary gave up too many explosive plays. When the team finishes with more losses than wins, it's usually not hard to point out the flaws. But no team can fix every unit.

Often, this leads to wondering which groups are stronger than others, and building around those. For Washington, according to head coach Ron Rivera, one such unit is the team's offensive line.

"One thing we'll take away from this most certainly is exactly what we saw with the offensive line," Rivera said when asked about the pieces he may need for his team moving forward. "We feel really comfortable, really good about who that group is."

Before taking to the field one last time to face the New York Giants, Washington re-signed left tackle Charles Leno Jr. With the move, the only position starter not under contract in the front line is right guard, Brandon Scherff.

Rivera also mentioned confidence in the team's wide receiver group, emphasizing the contributions of Terry McLaurin while voicing optimism in the future health of other weapons like Curtis Samuel and tight end Logan Thomas.

Whether or not the coaching staff has confidence in one unit or another, they'd make a big mistake not evaluating every potential player who could be added to the team. Regardless of position.

Rivera said the team will have a wide presence in the offseason and build-up to the 2022 NFL Draft.

"We're going to be very busy as a group," Rivera said. "Going to the different (collegiate all-star) games."

With games like the Senior Bowl coming soon for teams to further evaluate collegiate talent, there's no doubt this offseason will be critical. And another seven-win season won't cut it, again.