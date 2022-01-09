Giants Fans Erupt In Boos After QB Sneak on 3rd & 9 vs. Washington

There hasn't been a whole lot going on during the first half of the Washington Football Team's season finale at New York Giants.

Quarterback Taylor Heinicke drove the offense down for a chip shot field goal on the opening drive to grab a 3-0 lead. He then led a two-minute drive at the end of the half to double the lead to 6-0.

Between the two scoring drives, the two teams combined for eight punts on nine drives. But perhaps the most peculiar play from the first half came on the Giants' fourth drive, where the team was backed up against its own end zone.

From their own 4-yard line facing 3rd & 9 in a meaningless Week 18 football game, the Giants opted to run a QB sneak with Jake Fromm.

MetLife Stadium erupted with boos for the Giants, who come into the game with a 4-12 record with nothing more to lose.

The only impressive stat from the first half came with Washington wide receiver Terry McLaurin's four catches for 93 yards, which pushed him over the 1,000 yard mark in back-to-back seasons. McLaurin is just the fifth receiver in Washington history to post consecutive 1,000-yard seasons and the first to do so since Henry Ellard back in 1996.

During the first half, the Giants managed just 48 yards of total offense and a mere two first downs.

What could be the craziest part of the whole equation is that the Giants will get the ball after halftime with a chance to take a lead.