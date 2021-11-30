WATCH: Landon Collins Forces Fumble vs. Seahawks; Washington Leads 9-7 at Halftime

It's been a difficult season so far for Washington Football Team "defensive back" Landon Collins.

The term "defensive back" should be used loosely for Collins though, considering defensive coordinator Jack Del Rio moved him to the linebacker position, a decision he wasn't thrilled about.

“I’m a team player,” Collins told reporters back in October. “Do I like playing down there? I’m good at it. If I’m good at it, I’ll play there. If I need to be played there, cool. Other than that, do I like playing linebacker? No. No I don’t. I don’t like hitting big linemen, getting big linemen off me. I’m undersized for being a linebacker. So yeah, I don’t want to play down there, but if need to, yeah, I’ll do so. I’m good at it.”

Yet Collins' move to linebacker has been linked to a lot of success for the Washington defense, and had he not lined up there tonight against the Seattle Seahawks, he might not have been able to force his first fumble of the season.

He punched the ball out of running back Alex Collins' hands and it went flying 10 yards towards Washington's territory. Cole Holcomb recovered the fumble and immediately stunted any momentum Seattle was building.

Just two plays earlier, Seahawks safety Quandre Diggs broke a pass that was intercepted by Jamal Adams. Then, Russell Wilson aired out a 39-yard pass to Tyler Lockett that put the Seahawks near midfield.

Washington was able to capitalize on the opportunity by scoring on the ensuing drive with a J.D. McKissic 10-yard touchdown catch from Taylor Heinicke.

On the extra-point opportunity, the Seahawks blocked the kick and defensive end Rasheem Green recovered it and marched all the way to the opposite end zone for a two-point score.

Washington is tied with the Seahawks 9-9 at halftime.