Washington Free Agency Shopping: Positional Preview - OT's

Replacing Trent Williams is not exactly easy but Cornelius Lucas did a more than adequate job in about half the season last year.

ASHBURN, Va. -- Perhaps one of the more difficult positions to guage overall for the Washington Football Team is the tackle spot on the offensive line.

Cornelius Lucas was a significant surprise on the left side replacing Geron Christian, who struggled and got hurt, again.

Lucas only has one year left on his deal so that is a factor and it's quite possible that he over-achieved and was a bit of a flash in the pan.

Morgan Moses remains solid to good on the right side and can still flip to the left side as he did last November.

We also can't rule out Saahdiq Charles, but it appears that this staff thinks he'll be better off at guard, if he can ever stay on the field.

The Top Three:

1. Trent Williams - San Francisco 49ers: Remember him? He's not coming back home under any reasonable scenario but returning to San Francisco and Kyle Shanahan is not a guarantee either.

Williams had his chance to play for Ron Rivera and wipe the slate clean and chose not to do so.

Still very good and at times dominant, Williams is going to get paid way more than the WFT would ever need to spend.

2. Russell Okung - Carolina Panthers: Okung is still good but how much does he have left in the tank with the mileage he has on him.

If he's looking for a one-year deal at a somewhat reasonable cost ($12 mil?) - perhaps Washington can reel him in with Marty Hurney now in the building. Hurney was involved in the trade to bring Okung to Charlotte last offseason.

Okung is 33.

3. Alejandro Villanueva - Pittsburgh Steelers: Villanueva is 32 and is fine. He's smart and solid but never going to wow you.

Villanueva is solid in pass protection and run blocking but the thought of paying him $15 million or so per year is hard to fathom.

Other Candidates: Rick Wagner, Kelvin Beachum, Cam Fleming, Ty Nsekhe.

Final Analysis: It's much more likely that the WFT improves and invests in the tackle spot via the draft as opposed to free agency. It's difficult to see this being a high priority in free agency.

Our Pick: None. Ty Nsekhe coming back would be cool and all but would he do so?