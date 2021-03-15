Washington Free Agency Shopping: Positional Preview - TE's

Tight end is not a major need for Washington's offense but it could be an area that the WFT is willing to invest some resources.

ASHBURN, Va. -- Logan Thomas had a breakout year in 2020, his first with the Washington Football Team. Ron Rivera and other kept pumping him up in the offseason and training camp, we saw it but then it totally translated.

Thomas still has plenty of room to grow and because this team could stand to play more '12' personnel, it's more than reasonable that they target a tight end to add to the mix in free agency.

The real question is how much are they willing to spend and do they want another pass catching talent that isn't a tremendous blocker or do they want a better blocker (than Jeremy Sprinkle) who is limited as a pass catcher.

Sprinkle is a free agent. Temarrick Hemingway, Thaddeus Moss and Marcus Baugh are still under contract. Moss missed all of his rookie season on I-R.

READ MORE: WFT WR Free Agency Preview

The Top Three:

1. Hunter Henry - Los Angeles Chargers: Henry is the most talented player of the group but blew out his knee in 2018 and hasn't totally been the same. He's still plenty good but going to cost plenty of money and it's hard to see Washington getting involved at the expected price tag.

READ MORE: Free Agent QB's for WFT?

2. Jonnu Smith - Tennessee Titans: A breakout year in 2020 after serving notice in 2019, Smith seems destined to take on an even bigger role in a pass heavy offense. The Falcons figure to be the front runner for him because of the connection to Arthur Smith but plenty of teams will come calling.

3. Gerald Everett - Los Angeles Rams: As Cole Thompson wrote, Everett might be the best fit for Washington.

READ MORE: Everett On The Radar?

He's not even 27 yet and torched the WFT early and often in the first half of a loss to the Rams last year. He's very good after the catch as well.

Other Candidates: Rob Gronkowski, Jared Cook, Chris Manhertz, Jacob Hollister, Marcedes Lewis, Richard Rodgers.

READ MORE: WFT Shopping for Running Backs?

Final Analysis: We expect the WFT to spend some money here to try and upgrade their two-tight end looks and also because Thomas is only under contract for one more year.

Our Pick: Everett seems like a good fit, both in role and potential cost.