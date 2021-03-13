Washington 'Not Desperate' Help On Offense? Target Rams TE Everett

When looking at the Washington Football Team, the biggest need on offense would be quarterback. Then after that, it would it be wide receiver. But why stop there?

The QB spot needs an upgrade, as do that person's targets on the perimeter. Terry McLaurin is set for a big third season and the team is expect rising star Cam Sims to remain via the tender. ... with maybe big-time help coming via free agency.

Both position groups are expected to experience change by Week 1 of the 2021 season. The other role that needs a tune-up? The No.2 tight end.

Logan Thomas has emerged as WFT's No. 1 option. He's earned it after a career-high year with 72 catches for 670 and six touchdowns. Outside of McLaurin, Thomas was the only target with more than 50 catches. No problems with Thomas.

The tight end room combined besides Thomas? Three catches and 18 yards. That might be a problem.

Coach Ron Rivera understands the team has holes. That doesn't mean he'll be spending top dollar on the open market with the $39 million salary cap.

"We're not desperate," Rivera said this week. "There's no immediate need to have to, got to, must. We're looking to build a winning, sustainable culture."

Maybe Rivera isn't desperate to spend a ton in free agency. That doesn't mean he should settle for the options behind Thomas.

The question now is what will Washington do offensively. Thaddeus Moss played zero snaps in his rookie campaign while Marcus Baugh only played in 69. Sure, both players could take over for impending free agents Jeremy Sprinkle and Temarrick Hemingway, but neither has made an impact outside of serving as bodies in practice.

Rivera's comments cements the notion that adding a top-tier tight end is off the table. That's fine, as the position is riddled with candidates for buyer's remorse entering free agency. Top targets like Los Angeles' Hunter Henry and Tennessee's Jonnu Smith both are expected to command an APY between $8-10.5 million.

Should Rivera hope to expand Scott Turner's two-tight end sets, another name from Los Angeles could add value at a lesser deal.

The guy? Rams No. 2 Gerald Everett.

Everett's upside comes in the passing game. In his four seasons with the Rams, the 26-year-old tallied 127 career receptions, 17 going for 20 or more yards. He's also durable, playing in 61 of 64 games.

Best of all, he's possibly affordable. Sportrac values Everett's APY at a modest $7.3 million. With the durability factor, it could be one that's incentive based.

Thomas will have a cap hit of $3.6 million the final year of his deal. One year of above-average production isn't enough to merit a massive extension entering 2021. At the same time, Thomas' role was utilized more due to the lack of quality depth at the role.

Should Rivera and Tuner see progression in Moss for passing and Baugh in the blocking, They could bypass the position for another option. If not, they need security behind Thomas for the long-term.

Everett or elsewhere, Washington needs to add more consistent weapons, and depth, too. In Tuner's system, expanding the two-tight ends options figures to expand production all over the offense in the race for a second straight NFC East title.

