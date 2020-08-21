SI.com
Washington Football
HomeNewsGM ReportGamingGame Day
Search

Washington Reportedly Signing Two Linemen

Chris Russell

When a team brings in five players to work out, there's a good chance that they will sign at least one and sometimes two. 

That appears to be the Washington Football Team's plan on Friday. 

Per Ben Standig of The Athletic, the WFT is bringing in someone who the Texans just let go of. 

Steinmetz is 6'7" and about 305 pounds. He's been with Miami and Houston and his college ball at both Rhode Island and Purdue. 

The organization might be signing another lineman today as well as Standig indicated and I believe Julie Donaldson was first to mention. 

Sign up free, register and join us by voicing your opinion on our community pages and right below!

Chris Russell is the Publisher of this site, a part of SI.com. He can be heard on 106.7 The FAN in the Washington D.C. area and world-wide on Radio.com. Chris also hosts the "Locked on Washington Football Team" Podcast and can be read via subscription to Warpath Magazine. You can e-mail Chris at russellmania09@Gmail.com or follow him on Twitter at @Russellmania621

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

The WFL Charitable Foundation Doing Good

https://twitter.com/WasNFLCommunity/status/1296529957586378753?s=19

Chris Russell

Ron Rivera Mic'd Up At Practice - Thursday 8/20

https://twitter.com/Mitch_Tischler/status/1296874519517433862

Chris Russell

A Lot to Love About Bryce (Love)

Washington Football Team Running Back Bryce Love is poised to be a breakout player despite his rookie season being washed away.

George Carmi

Washington Working out Offensive Linemen

With Saahdiq Charles banged up and serious questions about quality and proven depth, the Washington Football Team is looking for help.

Chris Russell

Washington’s Targeting a New Era of Fans

Those living in the past must move forward. RFK & the old name are gone. The new "Riv-Era" is here.

RickSnider

by

beatlemaniacs

Washington Football Team Practice Report Aug 20

The Washington Football Team wrapped up their first full week of actual practices under Ron Rivera and the results weren't exactly inspiring.

Chris Russell

Ron Rivera Diagnosed with Cancer

Washington Football Team Head Coach Ron Rivera has been diagnosed with lymph node cancer, according to what he told Adam Schefter.

Chris Russell

Washington Football Team Practice Report - Weds August 19th

Chase Young was banged up while Adrian Peterson sat out. Who stood out and who had a terrible day?

Chris Russell

The Man They Call KPL

Kevin Pierre-Louis or as all the players and coaches refer to him as, KPL, is super fast proven & could breakout as a linebacker in 2020

George Carmi

Alex Smith's Comeback Still Has a "Big Giant" Challenge

It's the thing emotional movies are made of and maybe one day Alex Smith will be on the big screen. For now, he's happy to be on a football field.

RickSnider