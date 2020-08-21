Washington Reportedly Signing Two Linemen

When a team brings in five players to work out, there's a good chance that they will sign at least one and sometimes two.

That appears to be the Washington Football Team's plan on Friday.

Per Ben Standig of The Athletic, the WFT is bringing in someone who the Texans just let go of.

Steinmetz is 6'7" and about 305 pounds. He's been with Miami and Houston and his college ball at both Rhode Island and Purdue.

The organization might be signing another lineman today as well as Standig indicated and I believe Julie Donaldson was first to mention.

