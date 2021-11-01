WFT QB Change? Ron Rivera Says Time To Evaluate Taylor Heinicke

The Washington Football Team expected its offense would find some consistency this season with offensive coordinator Scott Turner. WFT has now scored 10 points or fewer for the second consecutive week.

WFT is on a four-game losing streak, and very well could be winless if not for an offsides call in Week 2 and a late touchdown in Week 4. Sunday's 17-10 loss to the Denver Broncos, however, might be the worst of the bunch.

Washington had a shot. They could have marched down the field on six different occasions to score in the second half, but failed other than a 20-yard score by DeAndre Carter.

The biggest reason WFT couldn't score? Quarterback play. Taylor Heinicke's days as QB1 could be numbered as WFT sits 2-6.

"The big thing we have to figure out, going forward, is where are we? That's the nice thing about this bye week," WFT's Ron Rivera said postgame. "We'll get the chance to re-evaluate and take a look at a lot of things, kind of come out next week about where we're headed."

Does that include Heinicke?

"Yeah," Rivera said. "I'm going to evaluate all [22] positions you have."

Heinicke went 24 of 39 passing for 270 yards and a touchdown. He also threw two interceptions, one coming with less than two minutes left.

Heinicke wasn't supposed to start this season. The job was Ryan Fitzpatrick's to lose after agreeing to a one-year deal worth $10 million. After Week 1, Fitzpatrick was out with a hip injury, opening the door for Heinicke to play.

He's had his moments, no one will deny that. He just isn't consistent enough.

"I thought I played pretty well. I thought we moved the ball really well," Heinicke said. "It's just the same story as last week. We get down the red zone area and for some reason we stall out."

It's red zone efficiency that has cost Washington a chance of improving. They were 0 for 4 last week against Green Bay. This week against Denver, it was 0 for 2. Heinicke tried to make plays, but his throws were overthrown or late.

Heinicke couldn't close drives out. Keep in mind that the past two weeks, WFT has outgained its opponent by more than 100 yards and lost. It's like running a race and just stopping feet from the finish line.

Frustrating and concerning.

"The name of the game is to score more points than them," Heinicke said. "It's something we just continue to work on every week and try to get better at."

Washington will enter its bye week needing to answer several questions, one of which being what to do at quarterback.

Will Kyle Allen get his shot?

How much longer until Fitzpatrick returns?

Blow up the season and look to the draft in 2022?

Heinicke is a feel-good story. He's not a franchise quarterback. Both statements can be true, and a tough reality that Rivera might have to come to terms with soon.