WATCH: Terry McLaurin & Washington Top 10 Catches of the Year

Some of the WFT's top performances in 2021 were the result of pass-catching excellence.

The pages keep turning. The hope keeps refreshing. A new era is coming.

In just a week, the Washington Football Team will fade into history. ... and some of the recent memories, due to an overall lack of organizational success, most will want to block out - with the exception of a handful of player performances.

As Washington gets set to begin a new future with a new nickname and logo on Feb. 2, it's hard not to look back at the success of the franchise. We can look back to moments this year, with the help of the team's content producers, a top 10 of pass-catching highlights in 2021 ...

And additionally, as we try to look forward to more hoped-for highlights, we can look back to almost exactly 30 years ago.

That's when quarterback Mark Rypien threw for 292 yards in Super Bowl XXVI. The quarterback completed passes for 114 yards to receiver Gary Clark, and another 113 to Art Monk. Both had seven catches, and Clark caught one of Rypien's two touchdown passes. The other went to running back Earnest Byner.

Big numbers. From big-time wide receivers.

Bills quarterback Jim Kelly (who Washington intercepted four times) did what he could to make it interesting in the end, but Washington walked off the field with a 37-24 win, and the franchise's third Lombardi Trophy.

It was Washington's third title in less than a decade. It was also, however, its last.

January 26, 1992. That is Washington history, something to built upon as the franchise enters a new era.

And the 2021 season? A failed one, in many ways. A disappointing one as well.

But the year did feature Terry McLaurin and friends. And that can be a 2022 new-era building block, too.