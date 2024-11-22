Week 12 NFL Story Lines to Watch
Week 12 action is officially underway after Thursday Night Football’s battle between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cleveland Browns.
This week brings an incredibly important showdown between the Green Bay Packers and the San Francisco 49ers at Lambeau Field. On Monday night, the Baltimore Ravens and the Los Angeles Chargers cap Week 12’s slate, as Lamar Jackson attempts to humble the NFL’s best defense in the Los Angeles Chargers, who lead the league with 14.5 points allowed per game.
On SI reporters have boots on the ground all across the country to give you an inside look at what you should be watching for this weekend:
Arizona Cardinals
Story line to watch: The Cardinals are fresh off their bye week and hope to continue their winning streak with a daunting road test at Seattle. The debut of first-round pick defensive lineman Darius Robinson is expected on Sunday, which could be the jolt that pushes Arizona’s defense to the next level down a crucial stretch in the fight for a postseason spot. —Donnie Druin, Arizona Cardinals on SI
Must Read: Cardinals, Darius Robinson Ready for Debut
Atlanta Falcons
Story line to watch: The Atlanta Falcons have the week off to try and figure out how to fix one of the league’s worst defenses. First-time defensive coordinator Jimmy Lake’s unit ranks in the bottom five in virtually every meaningful defensive category. His soft zone enables long, drawn out scoring drives submarines the field position, momentum, and rhythm of the offense. Head coach Raheem Morris made his bones in the NFL as a defensive coordinator, and he’s going to have to do something. Otherwise a promising 6-3 start will go up in smoke —Scott Kennedy, Atlanta Falcons On SI
Must read: Raheem Morris Breaks Silence on DC Jimmy Lake's Play Calling Duties
San Francisco 49ers
Story line to watch: Brock Purdy is coming off one of the worst starts of his career, plus he has shoulder soreness and couldn’t practice Thursday. Kyle Shanahan needs to scheme up some easy, short throws for him this Sunday. Through 10 games, Purdy has attempted just 18 screen passes, among the fewest in the league. When Jimmy Garoppolo was the starting quarterback, the 49ers ranked among the league leaders in screens. Now, Patrick Mahomes leads the league in screens. If Andy Reid can call layups for the best quarterback of his era, Shanahan should be able to do the same for Purdy. —Grant Cohn, 49ers On SI
Must read: How the 49ers Can Make Brock Purdy’s Job Easier
Los Angeles Rams
Story line to watch: Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford has been on fire of late, throwing 10 touchdowns in his past four games, including two games with four passing TD’s. The 16-year veteran continues to achieve milestones and put his team in the best possible position to make a playoff push.. —Tom Cavanaugh, Los Angeles Rams On SI
Must read: Rams' Stafford Passes NFL Legend In Huge Career Stat
Seattle Seahawks
Story line to watch: Finally getting the monkey off their back, the Seahawks ended their three-year drought against the 49ers on Sunday behind Geno Smith’s 13-yard touchdown run, vaulting right back into the NFC West race. To climb back to the top of the division, however, their recent defensive resurgence will be tested with the first of two matchups against a high-powered Cardinals offense in a three-week span. How this weekend transpires will be telling in regard to whether or not Seattle should be viewed as a viable contender in the tightest division in the NFL. —Corbin Smith, Seahawks On SI
Must read: Seahawks to Be Challenged By Kyler Murray, Cardinals 'Great System'
New York Giants
Story line to watch:
The Daniel Jones era is officially over as head coach Brian Daboll announced that it will be Tommy DeVito, the team’s third-string quarterback, who will get the start the rest of the way ahead of Drew Lock. DeVito vowed that this year all of the sideshow stuff that accompanied his NFL debut last year would be put in the background as he looks to help snap the Giants’ five-game losing streak. —Patricia Traina, New York Giants On SI
Must read: Daniel Jones Breaks Silence About Demotion
Philadelphia Eagles
Story line to watch: What is the health of star wide receiver DeVonta Smith? With the Philadelphia Eagles sitting at 8-2 through Week 11, ensuring the roster enters the postseason at full strength will be weighed in just about every decision made moving forward. Smith has been nursing a hamstring injury that was likely sustained during the Nov. 14 win over the Washington Commanders and appears to be trending in the wrong direction ahead of the team's Sunday Night Football clash with the Los Angeles Rams. —Scott Neville, Eagles On SI
Must read: Eagles Thursday Practice Report: Star WR Misses Second Consecutive Day
Washington Commanders
Story line to watch: Will quarterback Jayden Daniels get back on track? That’s the question facing the Commanders this weekend as they host a very vulnerable Dallas Cowboys team. Daniels had just a 50 percent completion rate due to uncharacteristic drops and some missed targets in Week 10 and in Week 11 had easily his worst individual performance of the season. Head coach Dan Quinn says lack of practices due to injury and then the short week all contributed, but now Daniels is off the injury report and back on a regular schedule. Just in time for his first entry in the Commanders vs. Cowboys rivalry. —David Harrison, Washington Commanders On SI
Must read: Commanders Jayden Daniels Highly Ranked in Adjusted EPA 2024 QB Leaderboard
Chicago Bears
Story line to watch: Matt Eberflus received plenty of criticism when he revealed no consideration was given to which hash mark to put the ball for Cairo Santos’s blocked field goal Sunday. But both he and GM Ryan Poles will be open to criticism if the groin injury to D’Andre Swift proves too severe for him to face Minnesota. The Bears are left with no real speed in the backfield if Roschon Johnson starts, but they did have a speedy backup. Poles traded away Khalil Herbert for nothing but a seventh-round draft pick to the Bengals. The only other player they have to carry the ball is Travis Homer and he has been more of a receiver with only 83 rushing attempts in six seasons. — Gene Chamberlain, Chicago Bears On SI
Wins in Tight Games an Elusive Skill for Matt Eberflus Teams
Detroit Lions
Story line to watch: Lions linebacker Jack Campbell has showcased why the team invested a first round draft pick to select him in 2023. The talented linebacker will now wear the green dot and lead his unit against a Colts team still battling for a playoff spot. Anthony Richardson should expect Detroit’s defense to bring the pressure from a variety of spots, as the young quarterback has had struggles with turnovers this season — John Maakaron, Detroit Lions On SI
Must read: Lions Expect LB Jack Campbell to ‘Thrive’ in Leadership Role
Green Bay Packers
Story line to watch: The Packers always beat the Bears, and they did last week. The 49ers always beat the Packers – at least in big games – which is a trend the Packers must reverse on Sunday at Lambeau Field. The 49ers bounced the Packers from the playoffs in 2019, 2021 and 2023. If the Packers win on Sunday, they’ll take a big step toward locking up a playoff berth and keeping the Niners out of the postseason. —Bill Huber, Green Bay Packers On SI
Must read: Signs of trouble on defense with top offenses looming
New Orleans Saints
Story line to watch: The Saints could see several key contributors return after their Week 12 bye. Although Erik McCoy reaggravated his groin injury Sunday, he and another offensive lineman may be ready to take on the Rams. Additionally, expect running back Jamaal Williams to make a return to the Saints' backfield. —Bob Rose, Saints On SI
Must read: Saints Regaining Key Contributors After Bye Week
Denver Broncos
Story line to watch: The Broncos have not defeated the Raiders at Allegiant Stadium since they moved to Las Vegas. The Broncos snapped the Raiders’ previous winning streak over them in Week 5’s romping win, but can the reigning AFC Offensive Player of the Week — Bo Nix — break the Sin City ice? —Chad Jensen, Denver Broncos On SI
Must read: Broncos WR Renders Bold Bo Nix Prediction as Accolades Stack Up
Kansas City Chiefs
Story line to watch: In three consecutive games, Patrick Mahomes and rookie wide receiver Xavier Worthy have suffered missed connections that turned three near-touchdowns into a trio of long incompletions. Mahomes and Worthy have rightfully shared the blame, as Mahomes has struggled with downfield passes this season, while Worthy must improve his sideline awareness. With a get-right opportunity against the Panthers on Sunday, can Kansas City rediscover the deep ball? —Joshua Brisco, Chiefs On SI
Must read: Andy Reid Revisits Missed Connection Between Patrick Mahomes and Xavier Worthy – Who's to Blame?
Las Vegas Raiders
The Raiders are spiraling, and while an unbelievable number of critical injuries have genuinely decimated the team, they aren’t quitting. The revamped offense drew national praise after one week and should improve this weekend. The team is selling an additional 15% of the franchise, not out of panic, but trying to set the franchise's trajectory forward. A win Sunday against the Broncos would be enormous for locker room morale but hurt a fan base clamoring for a the No. 1 pick in the draft. —Hondo Carpenter Sr., Las Vegas Raiders On SI
Must read: Mark Davis set to sell more of his beloved Silver and Black
Miami Dolphins
Story line to watch: The Miami Dolphins relied on their running game to defeat the New England Patriots in Week 5, but that was with Tyler “Snoop” Huntley starting at quarterback. The Dolphins have Tua Tagovailoa back and he’s playing as well as he’s ever played during his NFL career. The Dolphins will follow this game with the Thanksgiving matchup against the Green Bay Packers, a game that will go a long way toward establishing whether they can make a second-half playoff push. —Alain Poupart, Miami Dolphins On SI
Must read: Why Tua Might Be Playing the Best Football of His Career.
New England Patriots
Story line to watch: New England Patriots' legend Bill Belichick continues to come up in the NFL rumor mill. With the struggles that they have had, the Dallas Cowboys are emerging even more likely as a potential landing spot. However, the Jacksonville Jaguars have also now been linked to Belichick.It sure sounds like he'd like to get back on the sideline as a head coach and things are trending heavily in that direction. —Evan Massey, Patriots On SI
Must read: Patriots Legend Bill Belichick Might Be Cowboys Favorite
New York Jets
Story line to watch: The Jets are on a bye but still managed to make news as owner Woody Johnson fired general manager Joe Douglas to get a jump-start on a search for 2025. Phil Savage is the interim GM. Now the Jets are tasked with finding a new coach and general manager, and, perhaps a new quarterback? News that Johnson wanted Aaron Rodgers benched after Week 4 may not sit well with the soon-to-be 41-year-old quarterback. —Matthew Postins, New York Jets On SI
Must read: New York Jets owner may be hurdle to finding new coach, GM
Baltimore Ravens
Story line to watch: After another disappointing loss to their arch rivals, the Ravens travel across the country to face the Los Angeles Chargers on Monday Night Football. This isn’t just another game, though, as several Chargers players used to call Baltimore home, most notably running back J.K. Dobbins. Of course, the battle between the Harbaugh brothers will be a treat to watch as well — Jon Alfano, Ravens On SI
Must read: Ravens Get First Look at Old Friend
Cincinnati Bengals
Story line to watch: The Bengals lost a heartbreaker in Los Angeles and their season is hanging by a thread. They’re on a bye this week and have five AFC matchups in their final six games. Theoretically they could still make the postseason, but it would take an impressive December run for them to have a realistic chance of making the playoffs.— James Rapien, Bengals On SI
Must Read: Joe Burrow's Stats in One Score Games Are Unreal, Despite Bengals' 1-6 Record
Cleveland Browns
Story line to watch: The Browns rallied to be the Pittsburgh Steelers on Thursday Night Football with Nick Chubb scoring the winning touchdown in a blizzard. Can Jameis Winston continue to find a way to produce wins down the stretch? That's what we'll be watching in addition to Kevin Stefanski getting Cleveland to play hard the rest of the season. —Brendan Gulick, Cleveland Browns On SI
Must read : Browns' Myles Garrett Sends Stern Message to Steelers Superstar
Pittsburgh Steelers
Story line to watch: The Pittsburgh Steelers are 4-0 with Russell Wilson and on a five-game winning streak. But this week, while all eyes are on a Thursday Night matchup, there’s plenty of drama between Myles Garrett and T.J. Watt. The reigning DPOY has had some strong words for the Steelers’ star, and because of it, there will be plenty of talk about who has the better showing in Week 12. —Noah Strackbein, Steelers On SI
Must read: Myles Garrett Demands Apology From Steelers’ T.J. Watt
Indianapolis Colts
Story line to watch: Consistency is the word floating throughout the Colts facility this week. It’s all about Anthony Richardson building on his breakout performance from last week. He doesn’t need to have a career day and lead a fourth-quarter comeback win against the Lions on Sunday (I mean, c’mon), but everyone’s looking for him to maintain his mechanics and footwork and not let the passing game devolve into chaos. —Jake Arthur, Colts On SI
Must read: Colts' Shane Steichen Has Found a Go-To Short Yardage Play: Film
Jacksonville Jaguars
Story line to watch: While several other teams are hitting the reset button, the Jaguars have yet to officially rip the band-aid off the Doug Pederson and Trent Baalke era. It seems inevitable that change will come in some fashion at some point, but is there an argument for owner Shad Khan to make the move now? With the Jaguars on a Week 12 bye, now might be as good of a time as ever. —John Shipley, Jaguars On SI
Must read: If Jaguars Owner Shad Khan Wants to Clean House, Should He Do It Now?
Tennessee Titans
Story line to watch: Former Tennessee Titans head coach Mike Vrabel may be back on the sideline again soon. Vrabel, who is currently serving as a consultant for the Cleveland Browns, continues to see his name surface in speculation to fill potential head-coaching vacancies. The New York Jets represent a distinct possibility, as the Jets have fired both head coach Robert Saleh and general manager Joe Douglas this season. Vrabel spent six seasons as Titans coach, going 54-45 with a pair of AFC South division titles. —Matthew Schmidt, Titans On SI