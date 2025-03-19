Ball Around Notes: Former Sixer Criticizes Paul George, G League Player Erupts, More
Forward Paul George has officially been ruled out for the NBA season, one that has been disappointing for all fans of the Philadelphia 76ers. In fact, former Sixers guard Lou Williams has weighed in on his performance, giving the nine-time All-Star an "F" grade.
Across this season, George has averaged 16.2 points, 5.3 total rebounds, 4.3 assists, and 1.8 steals per game across only 41 games.
Meanwhile, Cole Swider of the South Bay Lakers, the Los Angeles Lakers G League affiliate, gave a standout performance recently, recording 25 points, five rebounds, and one assist. Of those 25 points, 18 of them came from behind the 3-point line.
Here is al the latest news you need to know about the world of basketball:
Lou Williams Shares Brutally Honest Opinion on Paul George’s First Year with 76ers
Cole Swider Erupts For Incredible Performance in Lakers G League Game
Shaq Believes Mavericks Could Be Cursed Following Luka Doncic Trade
Chandler Parsons Says Knicks Could Be First-Round Playoff Exit
NBL Rising Stars: Which Players Are Ready to Make the Leap to the NBA
NBA Assistant Tabbed as New Head Coach for Australian National Team
Dwight Howard Calls Out Shaq For Failed Promise of Not Criticizing Players