Carmelo Anthony Goes in on Scottie Pippen for LeBron James Comments
Carmelo Anthony is an NBA legend and future Hall of Famer. With 10 All-Star appearances, six All-NBA teams, and a scoring title to his name, Anthony spent the majority of his time with the Denver Nuggets and hometown New York Knicks.
As time went on, Anthony spent a year with the Oklahoma City Thunder, 10 games on the Houston Rockets, two seasons on the Portland Trail Blazers, and then spent his final year as a member of the Los Angeles Lakers.
Never averaging less than 13.3 points per game, Anthony always found a way to be a good teammate on the court. Despite only sharing a team with Lebron James for one season, he is continuing to be a great teammate — despite being retired for nearly three years.
Recently, NBA Hall of Famer Scottie Pippen has made waves once again in the basketball world. Pippen spoke about who he believes the 'Greatest of All Time' is, and he did not say it was his longtime teammate Michael Jordan, who many believe is worthy of the title.
Pippen, critical of his relationship with Jordan, didn't even say that James was the 'GOAT,' who is usually the main contender with Jordan for the title of the greatest.
Instead, Pippen proclaimed that Earvin 'Magic' Johnson was worthy of the 'GOAT' title.
Anthony took issue with this, not just given his relationship with James, but given the respect he believes that Jordan deserves.
Anthony simply said to, "Leave [LeBron] the f—k alone."
On Anthony's podcast, he continued by saying, "As far as LeBron goes, leave that man the f**k alone.."
Anthony was also critical of the nature in which Pippen went about his comments adding that, "You could pay homage and respect to [them] without putting one of them down."
Anthony finished his 19-year career in the NBA averaging 22.5 points, 6.2 rebounds, and 2.7 assists per game.
