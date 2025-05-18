Analyst Is Extremely High On New Look St. John's Red Storm
The St. John's Red Storm shocked the college basketball world last season, but they aren't sneaking up on anyone heading into next year.
Rick Pitino's roster will look much different than last year's BIG EAST-winning team, but it could actually be better in many ways.
That's why Jeff Borzello of ESPN ranked the Red Storm as his third-best team in his early top 25 rankings.
The analyst rates them so high because of the incredible work the Red Storm did in the transfer portal over the past few months.
"Yes, Zuby Ejiofor is back and should be one of the best big men in the country, but Pitino and his staff went out and loaded up on the perimeter with high-level scorers Ian Jackson, Joson Sanon, Oziyah Sellers and Bryce Hopkins. Scoring and shooting will not be issues next season," wrote Borzello.
As of right now, Borzello projects St. John's starting lineup to be Ian Jackcon, Joson Sanon, Oziyah Sellers, Bryce Hopkins, and Zuby Ejiofor.
This is a starting five with plenty of offensive potential and shot creators, which the Red Storm clearly lacked last season.
Plus, Borzello thinks, "Idaho State transfer Dylan Darling solves both point guard and depth issues."
Pitino still needs to ensure that all of these new players and pieces fit well together, but there's no reason to think that arguably the greatest coach in college basketball history can't do the job.
If each of these players reaches their highest potential, St. John's should be one of the best teams in the entire nation next season.