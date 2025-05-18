Buzzer Beater On SI

Analyst Is Extremely High On New Look St. John's Red Storm

The St. John's Red Storm will have a very different roster next season, but should be one of the best teams in NCAA basketball.

Tommy Wild

Feb 16, 2025; New York, New York, USA; St. John's Red Storm forward Zuby Ejiofor (24) at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images
Feb 16, 2025; New York, New York, USA; St. John's Red Storm forward Zuby Ejiofor (24) at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images / Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images

The St. John's Red Storm shocked the college basketball world last season, but they aren't sneaking up on anyone heading into next year.

Rick Pitino's roster will look much different than last year's BIG EAST-winning team, but it could actually be better in many ways.

That's why Jeff Borzello of ESPN ranked the Red Storm as his third-best team in his early top 25 rankings.

The analyst rates them so high because of the incredible work the Red Storm did in the transfer portal over the past few months.

"Yes, Zuby Ejiofor is back and should be one of the best big men in the country, but Pitino and his staff went out and loaded up on the perimeter with high-level scorers Ian Jackson, Joson Sanon, Oziyah Sellers and Bryce Hopkins. Scoring and shooting will not be issues next season," wrote Borzello.

Rick Pitino reacts during the second half
Mar 20, 2025; Providence, RI, USA; St. John's Red Storm head coach Rick Pitino reacts during the second half against the Omaha Mavericks at Amica Mutual Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images / Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images

As of right now, Borzello projects St. John's starting lineup to be Ian Jackcon, Joson Sanon, Oziyah Sellers, Bryce Hopkins, and Zuby Ejiofor.

This is a starting five with plenty of offensive potential and shot creators, which the Red Storm clearly lacked last season.

Plus, Borzello thinks, "Idaho State transfer Dylan Darling solves both point guard and depth issues."

Pitino still needs to ensure that all of these new players and pieces fit well together, but there's no reason to think that arguably the greatest coach in college basketball history can't do the job.

If each of these players reaches their highest potential, St. John's should be one of the best teams in the entire nation next season.

Published |Modified
Tommy Wild
TOMMY WILD

Tommy Wild has been primarily contributing across the Browns, Guardians and Cavaliers sites in the On SI network since 2022. Born, raised, and having graduated from John Carroll University in Cleveland, Tommy knows firsthand how passionate the fan base is and he does his best to replicate that in his writing.

Home/News