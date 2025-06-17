Creighton Big Man’s Reliable Skillset Keeping Him in NBA Draft Spotlight
Former Creighton big man Ryan Kalkbrenner isn’t a name likely to be heard on Day 1 of the 2025 NBA Draft. Still, he’s likely to go early in the second round because of his ability to finish off pick-and-roll better than anyone else in the class.
ESPN’s 2025 NBA Draft class superlatives named Kalkbrenner the best pick-and-roll finisher as one of just three projected second-rounders featured in the article. At 7-foot-2, ESPN’s Jeremy Woo disclaimed the selection as possibly “boringly effective”, but effective is effective. For Kalkbrenner, it’s really just a matter of whether his game translates to the NBA.
“It's fair to ask how much that level of offense will translate, as Kalkbrenner isn't the quickest off the floor or most powerful playing through contact,” Woo wrote. ”However, the 23-year-old has excellent spatial awareness, does a good job making himself a target and has reliable hands, all contributing to a giant catch radius that makes him a useful lob threat.”
Kalkbrenner played five seasons for Creighton, and his final three showed remarkable consistency as he shot 70% from the floor on two-point attempts. Knowing your shot and staying consistent at it is a solid trait for any big man with an athletic ceiling, and one that could prove fruitful for Kalkbrenner at the next level.
Along with his finishing ability, Kalkbrenner is a great shot blocker, leading the Big East in each of the past three seasons while averaging 2.4 per game throughout his career. He also led the conference in total rebound averages in 2024-25 with 8.7 per game.
Just as consistent as his play, Kalkbrenner’s draft projections have been just as consistent, hovering just outside of the first round throughout the process. He lands at No. 33 on ESPN’s Top 100 list and is projected to hear his name called at pick No. 32 for the Boston Celtics in their most recent mock draft as well.