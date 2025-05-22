Former Santa Clara Star Jalen Williams Receives Major Honor
Former Santa Clara star and current Oklahoma City Thunder star Jalen Williams has been named to the All-Defensive Second Team.
Williams had an incredible third season in the NBA, averaging 21.6 points, 5.3 rebounds, 5.1 assists, and 1.6 steals per game. The 24-year-old shot 48.4 percent from the field and 36.5 percent from three.
His tenacious defense has been crucial for the NBA's top defensive team.
The Thunder selected Williams with the 12th overall pick in the 2022 NBA Draft out of Santa Clara.
Williams had a great junior season at Santa Clara, averaging 18 points per game along with 4.4 rebounds, 4.2 assists, and 1.2 steals per game. He shot an efficient 51.3 percent from the floor and 39.6 percent from behind the arc.
Williams has continued to improve each year of his career, including earning his first All-Star appearance this season.
Williams is one of the key pieces for the Thunder as they are up 1-0 in the Western Conference Finals over the Minnesota Timberwolves.
The former Santa Clara star has made an All-Defensive Team for the first time and will now look to add a championship as the next accolade for his resume.
