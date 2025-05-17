Former St. John's Star Gets Rough Take Following NBA Draft Combine
RJ Luis Jr. had an incredible season with the St. John's Red Storm, and he was one of the key reasons Rick Pitino's squad won the BIG EAST tournament.
However, after entering the transfer portal and following the NBA draft combine, the star guard is in a rough spot.
Kyle Boone of CBS Sports recently named Luis one of the "losers" of the NBA draft combine, as he failed to stand out among this year's draft class.
"After a career year at St. John's leading the Red Storm under Rick Pitino, Luis Jr. has failed to generate a ton of interest in the transfer portal and failed to flash in a big way at this week's Combine, too," wrote Boone.
"He went a combined 11 of 29 shooting in the two scrimmages he played in and was a -41 in the two games. Luis Jr. is the No. 4 overall player in 247Sports' transfer portal rankings and would do well for himself to run it back in college one more season."
Luis still has the potential to be a solid player at the next level. During his junior year at St. John's, he averaged 18.2 points, 7.2 rebounds, and 2.0 assists.
However, as Boone mentions, Luis could benefit from another year in college before jumping to the pros to iron out some of his efficiency numbers. Luis only shot 43.9 percent from the floor and 33.6 percent from behind the arc, for an eFG% of 48.3.
The only question is, where and at what level will Luis be playing next season?