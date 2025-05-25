Indiana Pacers Predicted to Land Georgetown Standout in NBA Draft
The Indiana Pacers are predicted to draft Georgetown star Thomas Sorber with the 23rd pick in Bleacher Report's latest mock draft.
Sorber had a standout freshman season at Georgetown, averaging 14.5 points, 8.5 rebounds, 2.4 assists, 1.5 steals, and two blocks per contest.
He shot 53.2 percent from the field, but struggled from three, shooting 16.2 percent on 1.5 attempts per game.
Sorber could be an excellent fit for the Pacers as a backup center behind Myles Turner. Indiana currently has Thomas Bryant as their backup big man, but he will be an unrestricted free agent this offseason.
Under the new CBA, it's pivotal for teams, especially contenders, to find value with players on rookie deals. Sorber could fit the bill and be a rotational piece for the contending Pacers.
The 19-year-old has positional versatility as he could play power forward or center at the NBA level. While Sorber is only 6'9", his 7'6" wingspan gives him the length to defend other centers.
Sorber's shot blocking, rebounding, and defensive versatility make him an intriguing prospect in the draft.
The Georgetown star is projected to go in the mid-to-late first round of the draft.
