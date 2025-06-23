Memphis Grizzlies Projected to Land Colorado State Standout in NBA Draft
Despite some polarization as a 23-year-old prospect in the 2025 NBA Draft, former Colorado State Ram Nique Clifford should hear his name in the first round Wednesday night. Bleacher Report’s most recent mock draft ahead of the event paired the two-way wing with the Memphis Grizzlies with the No. 16 overall pick.
Because of his production over five years of basketball in the Centennial State for both Buffaloes and the Rams, Clifford has been tabbed as one of the class’s most pro-ready players, as someone who can step in and begin contributing immediately despite maybe not having the highest ceiling potential-wise.
In two seasons at Colorado State, Clifford averaged 15.5 points per game on 50.6% shooting from the floor and 36.4% from deep range. He also averaged 8.6 rebounds, 3.7 assists, and 1.3 steals per game.
His final season saw an uptick in production in every meaningful statistic save for steals and shooting percentages, which has more to do with volume as he shot 160 more times in his final season than his first with the Rams.
As for his landing spot in this mock draft, it makes sense for both sides as the Grizzlies' young roster takes shape. Last year, rookies Zach Edey and Jaylen Wells were All-Rookie first-team selections, while GG Jackson II earned the same honor the year prior. Suffice it to say, Memphis seems to know how to handle its rookies who are on the floor early and often, which would be beneficial for a prospect like Clifford.
Of course, Clifford would most likely be a rotational piece if he did land with Memphis with Wells occupying the wing more often than not. But there’s no reason to doubt that Clifford wouldn’t help provide stability, if not a spark, when he’s on the floor. The consistency Clifford provides is worth a mid-first-round selection for a team like Memphis that has most of its young core set and ready to grow.
Clifford was among the final batch of players to be invited to the green room for the draft. He might not have to wait too long to hear his name called when the 2025 NBA Draft begins Wednesday at 8 p.m. ET on ABC and ESPN.