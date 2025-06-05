Pitino, St. John's Still Playing Catch Up in New Big East Rankings
With Rick Pitino in charge, the St. John’s Red Storm is back in the spotlight as a perennial national championship contender. While Year 2 ended in the postseason, St. John’s swept UConn and claimed the Big East championship, both regular season and tournament.
Still, with the 2025-26 season still on the horizon, the Red Storm find themselves still chasing the Huskies in the conference. CBS Sports ranked the mid-major conference in a tiered format that saw the Huskies and St. John’s atop the conference as its lone national championship contenders, but Dan Hurley’s squad got the edge for the No. 1 spot in the Big East.
Pitino put together one of the nation’s most impressive Transfer Portal classes to keep his program at the top, headlined by Providence addition Bryce Hopkins.
One of St. John’s biggest shortcomings last year, despite its successes, was inconsistent shooting. The expectation next season is that Ian Jackson (North Carolina), Oziyah Sellers (Stanford), and Joson Sanon (Arizona State), who each shot better than 37% from three-point range last year, will help correct the issue.
Still, in college basketball, dominant rebounding teams can eat up possession time and whittle the game away - a big reason St. John’s went 31-5 during the regular season campaign. The Red Storm was fourth nationally in total rebounds per game with 41.3 while allowing 35.6 on the other side, ranking opponents collectively at 251st in the country.
The race through the Big East between St. John’s and UConn will certainly be an exciting one as both teams get the job done on the court in markedly different ways. While UConn might have a bit more gas behind them among analysts and rankings such as this one, St. John’s does hold the advantage carried over from last year.
Either way, the restoration of the national implications in that rivalry is going to make for a fun ride throughout the 2025-26 campaign.