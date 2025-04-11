Fantasy Sports

Dominic Lovett NFL Draft Scouting Report & Fantasy Football Profile

Georgia wideout Dominic Lovett brings polished route running and elite quickness to the table, but questions around physicality and post-catch creativity may push him into the late rounds of the 2025 NFL Draft.

Shawn Childs

East wide receiver Dominic Lovett of Georgia (16) celebrates after the West miss a field goal to end the game at AT&T Stadium. / Jerome Miron-Imagn Images
Dominic Lovett showcased consistent production at both Missouri and Georgia, offering burst off the line, reliable hands, and slot versatility. While his speed and route foundation are NFL-ready, his lack of physicality and limited yardage after the catch suggest he’ll need the right scheme fit to unlock his full potential.

Dominic Lovett Fantasy Football Outlook

Lovett started his career at the University of Missouri in 2021. Over two seasons, he caught 84 passes for 1,023 yards and three touchdowns with 11 rushes for 46 yards and one score. The Georgia Bulldogs gave him seven starts in 2023 and 2024, leading to two steady years (54/613/4 and 56/571/6).

He gets off the ball with rhythm and timing, but Lovett can be stunned at the scrimmage in press coverage. The foundation of his route running is high, but he lacks creativity in space after catching the ball. Physical defenders can frustrate him when asked to catch the ball in tight quarters. He ran a 4.40 at the NFL Combine. Lovett is 5’10” and 185 lbs., so bulk and strength will be areas of need to succeed in the NFL.

The Bulldogs used him close to the line of scrimmage on many plays to take advantage of his quickness and speed. Unfortunately, most plays ended with him gaining short yardage. Georgia used him on sprint plays at the goal line, and Lovett had a feel for open space in the middle of the end zone.

Changing to a pass-favoring offense may lead to a different NFL profile for Lovett. He has the speed to challenge a defense over the long field. His yards per catch in 2024 (10.3) were much lower than in 2022 (15.1), suggesting another layer to his game. Lovett projects to get selected over the final two rounds of the 2025 NFL Draft.

Shawn Childs
