Los Angeles Chargers Mock Draft & Team Needs
The arrival of Jim Harbaugh as head coach sparked a resurgence for the Los Angeles Chargers, who posted an impressive 11-6 record and reestablished themselves as contenders in the AFC West. With a dominant defense that allowed the fewest points in the league and a more efficient offense led by Justin Herbert, the Chargers now look to the 2025 NFL Draft to address key defensive needs and bolster their pass rush.
Los Angeles Chargers
Starting Offense:
QB Justin Herbert
RB Najee Harris
WR Ladd McConkey
WR Quentin Johnston
TE Will Dissly
Their offensive line allowed 44 sacks, but only attempted 510 passes. Justin Herbert only had three interceptions while passing for 3,901 yards and 23 touchdowns. The Chargers had success in rushing touchdowns (17) despite gaining 4.1 yards per carry. Los Angeles has four first-round draft picks on their line.
The defense needs help across the board on their defensive line after losing Joey Bosa to the Bills. The Chargers have talent and experience at linebacker, but they could use another pass-rusher to cover the aging Khalil Mack. S Derwin James is a top defender. They need another cornerback.
Los Angeles Chargers 2025 NFL Draft Picks
Round 1: 22nd
Round 2: 55th
Round 3: 86th
Round 4: 125th
Round 5: 158th
Round 6: 181st, 199th, 209th, 214th
Round 7: 256th
The Chargers would love to land edge rusher Mike Green in the first round, but he projects to get picked before they are on the clock. I expect them to detour to DT Walter Nolen, who should be a value in this year’s draft. He’ll improve Los Angeles’s pass rush while controlling running lanes.
In the second round, edge rusher JT Tuimoloau would improve the Chargers’ pass rush.
