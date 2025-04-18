Fantasy Sports

Los Angeles Chargers Mock Draft & Team Needs

Jim Harbaugh’s Chargers bounced back with an 11-6 season, and now turn to the 2025 NFL Draft to strengthen their defense and support Justin Herbert.

Shawn Childs

General view of the helmet belonging to Los Angeles Chargers place kicker Dustin Hopkins (not pictured) during the first quarter against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium.
General view of the helmet belonging to Los Angeles Chargers place kicker Dustin Hopkins (not pictured) during the first quarter against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium. / Stan Szeto-Imagn Images
In this story:

The arrival of Jim Harbaugh as head coach sparked a resurgence for the Los Angeles Chargers, who posted an impressive 11-6 record and reestablished themselves as contenders in the AFC West. With a dominant defense that allowed the fewest points in the league and a more efficient offense led by Justin Herbert, the Chargers now look to the 2025 NFL Draft to address key defensive needs and bolster their pass rush.

Los Angeles Chargers

The change to Jim Harbaugh as head coach helped the Chargers become relevant again in the AFC West. They went 11-6, with improvement on both sides of the ball. Their defense allowed the fewest points (301) while ranking 11th in yards allowed. Los Angeles also overachieved offensively (11th in points – 402 and 20th in yards gained).

Starting Offense:

QB Justin Herbert

RB Najee Harris

WR Ladd McConkey

WR Quentin Johnston

TE Will Dissly

Their offensive line allowed 44 sacks, but only attempted 510 passes. Justin Herbert only had three interceptions while passing for 3,901 yards and 23 touchdowns. The Chargers had success in rushing touchdowns (17) despite gaining 4.1 yards per carry. Los Angeles has four first-round draft picks on their line.

The defense needs help across the board on their defensive line after losing Joey Bosa to the Bills. The Chargers have talent and experience at linebacker, but they could use another pass-rusher to cover the aging Khalil Mack. S Derwin James is a top defender. They need another cornerback.

Los Angeles Chargers 2025 NFL Draft Picks

Round 1: 22nd

Round 2: 55th

Round 3: 86th

Round 4: 125th

Round 5: 158th

Round 6: 181st, 199th, 209th, 214th

Round 7: 256th

The Chargers would love to land edge rusher Mike Green in the first round, but he projects to get picked before they are on the clock. I expect them to detour to DT Walter Nolen, who should be a value in this year’s draft. He’ll improve Los Angeles’s pass rush while controlling running lanes.

In the second round, edge rusher JT Tuimoloau would improve the Chargers’ pass rush. 

More NFL Mock Drafts:

Las Vegas Raiders Mock Draft & Team Needs

Kansas City Chiefs Mock Draft & Team Needs

Denver Broncos Mock Draft & Team Needs

Green Bay Packers Mock Draft & Team Needs

Chicago Bears Mock Draft & Team Needs

Washington Commanders Mock Draft & Team Needs

Philadelphia Eagles Mock Draft & Team Needs

Tennessee Titans Mock Draft & Team Needs

Jacksonville Jaguars Mock Draft & Team Needs

Dallas Cowboys Mock Draft & Team Needs

New York Giants Mock Draft & Team Needs

Indianapolis Colts Mock Draft & Team Needs

Carolina Panthers Mock Draft & Team Needs

Houston Texans Mock Draft & Team Needs

Pittsburgh Steelers Mock Draft & Team Needs

Cleveland Browns Mock Draft & Team Needs

New Orleans Saints Mock Draft & Team Needs

Cincinnati Bengals Mock Draft & Team Needs

Tampa Bay Buccaneers Mock Draft & Team Needs

Baltimore Ravens Mock Draft & Team Needs

Seattle Seahawks Mock Draft & Team Needs

Los Angeles Rams Mock Draft & Team Needs

New York Jets Mock Draft & Team Needs

New England Patriots NFL Draft & Team Needs

Miami Dolphins Mock Draft & Team Needs

Buffalo Bills Mock Draft & Team Needs

Arizona Cardinals NFL Draft Preview & Team Needs

San Francisco 49ers NFL Draft Preview & Team Needs

Atlanta Falcons NFL Draft Preview & Team Needs

Published |Modified
Shawn Childs
SHAWN CHILDS

With 20+ years of experience in the high-stakes fantasy market, I aim to research and compete at the highest level in baseball and football each season. I've contributed as a writer/analyst for Sports Draft Daily, ScoutPro, Scout Fantasy, Fulltime Fantasy, FFToolbox, and Sports Illustrated Fantasy. I'm honored to be in the National Fantasy Baseball Championship Hall of Fame. My drafting philosophy is risk-averse yet open to betting on potential game-changers. I approach player selection with a neutral perspective, acknowledging that fantasy sports are inherently unpredictable due to injuries, performance dips, and managerial decisions. My work focuses on these main areas: - Season-long fantasy baseball and football - BestBall Baseball and Football Events - Daily Fantasy Sports (DFS): DraftKings, FanDuel, and Underdog - Long Shot Player Prop Parlays for NFL I participate in various leagues and contests, including NFBC, NFFC, RTSports, FFPC, DraftKings, Underdog Fantasy, FanDuel, and FFWC, with the goal of leveraging my extensive experience and research for success in each game format. A fantasy follower can expect in-depth profiles of NFL and MLB players, along with season-long and weekly projections for each fantasy football season. In addition, I have many strategy articles to help develop fantasy players' learning curves.

Home/NFL