Nick Nash NFL Draft Scouting Report & Fantasy Football Outlook
Nick Nash’s unconventional journey from quarterback to wide receiver at San Jose State has turned heads after a dominant 2024 campaign. With size, physicality, and red-zone production on his side, Nash presents a high-upside developmental prospect despite entering the draft at age 26.
Nick Nash Fantasy Football Profile
Nash began his college career at San Jose State as a quarterback. Over his first three seasons, he completed 106 of his 189 passes for 1,317 yards, 10 touchdowns, and five interceptions. The Spartans gave him 148 rushing attempts over this span, leading to 844 yards and five scores.
San Jose State shifted him to wide receiver in 2023 (48/728/8). The following season, his receiving skills reached elite status in production (104 catches for 1,382 yards and 16 touchdowns). Nash gained over 100 yards in five matchups (9/126/1, 6/161/1, 16/152/2, 17/225/3, and 10/170/2). He scored a touchdown in every game except the second week on the schedule, with a floor of seven catches in nine contests.
If Nash is drafted, his pro career will start at age 26. At the NFL Combine, he ran a 4.57 40-yard dash while offering size (6’2” and 205 lbs.) to the wide receiver position. His release will be tested vs. press coverage. Nash brings a tight end approach to the wide receiver position, creating wins in jump-ball situations. His route running is a work in progress, but it has a chance to improve.
If Nash had a typical path to the NFL with four years of experience as a wide receiver, his profile would be much more intriguing to a pro team. Unfortunately, he has a short window to prove his worth at the next level. His size brings a Mike Evans feel for a franchise shopping in his aisle. An NFL team with multiple picks in the mid-range of this year’s draft with the flexibility to take a gamble; otherwise, Nash should be selected in the sixth round or later.
