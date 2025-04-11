Fantasy Sports

Nick Nash NFL Draft Scouting Report & Fantasy Football Outlook

San Jose State's Nick Nash enters the 2025 NFL Draft as one of the most interesting prospects after an unconventional journey from quarterback to wide receiver.

Shawn Childs

San Jose State Spartans wide receiver Nick Nash (3) catches a touchdown pass in front of Southern California Trojans cornerback Ceyair Wright (22) during the second half at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum.
San Jose State Spartans wide receiver Nick Nash (3) catches a touchdown pass in front of Southern California Trojans cornerback Ceyair Wright (22) during the second half at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. / Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images
In this story:

Nick Nash’s unconventional journey from quarterback to wide receiver at San Jose State has turned heads after a dominant 2024 campaign. With size, physicality, and red-zone production on his side, Nash presents a high-upside developmental prospect despite entering the draft at age 26.

Nick Nash Fantasy Football Profile

Nash began his college career at San Jose State as a quarterback. Over his first three seasons, he completed 106 of his 189 passes for 1,317 yards, 10 touchdowns, and five interceptions. The Spartans gave him 148 rushing attempts over this span, leading to 844 yards and five scores.

San Jose State shifted him to wide receiver in 2023 (48/728/8). The following season, his receiving skills reached elite status in production (104 catches for 1,382 yards and 16 touchdowns). Nash gained over 100 yards in five matchups (9/126/1, 6/161/1, 16/152/2, 17/225/3, and 10/170/2). He scored a touchdown in every game except the second week on the schedule, with a floor of seven catches in nine contests.

If Nash is drafted, his pro career will start at age 26. At the NFL Combine, he ran a 4.57 40-yard dash while offering size (6’2” and 205 lbs.) to the wide receiver position. His release will be tested vs. press coverage. Nash brings a tight end approach to the wide receiver position, creating wins in jump-ball situations. His route running is a work in progress, but it has a chance to improve.

If Nash had a typical path to the NFL with four years of experience as a wide receiver, his profile would be much more intriguing to a pro team. Unfortunately, he has a short window to prove his worth at the next level. His size brings a Mike Evans feel for a franchise shopping in his aisle. An NFL team with multiple picks in the mid-range of this year’s draft with the flexibility to take a gamble; otherwise, Nash should be selected in the sixth round or later.

More 2025 NFL Draft Rookie Profiles:

Jaylin Noel Scouting Report & Fantasy Football Outlook

Jordan James Scouting Report & Fantasy Football Outlook

Jacory Croskey-Merritt Scouting Report & Fantasy Football Outlook

Kaleb Johnson Scouting Report & Fantasy Football Outlook

Bhayshul Tuten Scouting Report & Fantasy Football Outlook

Quinshon Judkins Scouting Report & Fantasy Football Outlook

Dylan Sampson Scouting Report & Fantasy Football Outlook

Omarion Hampton Scouting Report & Fantasy Football Outlook

TreVeyeon Henderson Scouting Report & Fantasy Football Outlook

Ashton Jeanty Scouting Report & Fantasy Football Outlook

Will Howard Scouting Report & Fantasy Football Outlook

Riley Leonard Scouting Report & Fantasy Football Outlook

Dillon Gabriel Scouting Report & Fantasy Football Outlook

Kyle McCord Scouting Report & Fantasy Football Outlook

Tyler Shough Scouting Report & Fantasy Football Outlook

Quinn Ewers Scouting Report & Fantasy Football Outlook

Jalen Milroe Scouting Report & Fantasy Football Outlook

Jaxson Dart Scouting Report & Fantasy Football Outlook

Shedeur Sanders Scouting Report & Fantasy Football Outlook

Cam Ward Scouting Report & Fantasy Football Outlook

Tre Harris Scouring Report & Fantasy Football Outlook

Isaiah Bond Scouting Report & Fantasy Football Outlook

Jayden Higgins Scouting Report & Fantasy Football Outlook

Jack Bech Scouting Report & Fantasy Football Outlook

Emeka Egbuka Scouting Report & Fantasy Football Outlook

Matthew Golden Scouting Report & Fantasy Football Outlook

Tetairoa McMillan Scouting Report & Fantasy Football Outlook

Luther Burden III Scouting Report & Fantasy Football Outlook

Travis Hunter Scouting Report & Fantasy Football Outlook

2025 NFL Draft: Tyler Warren Scouting Profile & Fantasy Football Outlook

2025 NFL Draft: Colston Loveland Scouting Profile & Fantasy Football Outlook

2025 NFL Draft: Mason Taylor Scouting Profile & Fantasy Football Outlook

Published |Modified
Shawn Childs
SHAWN CHILDS

With 20+ years of experience in the high-stakes fantasy market, I aim to research and compete at the highest level in baseball and football each season. I've contributed as a writer/analyst for Sports Draft Daily, ScoutPro, Scout Fantasy, Fulltime Fantasy, FFToolbox, and Sports Illustrated Fantasy. I'm honored to be in the National Fantasy Baseball Championship Hall of Fame. My drafting philosophy is risk-averse yet open to betting on potential game-changers. I approach player selection with a neutral perspective, acknowledging that fantasy sports are inherently unpredictable due to injuries, performance dips, and managerial decisions. My work focuses on these main areas: - Season-long fantasy baseball and football - BestBall Baseball and Football Events - Daily Fantasy Sports (DFS): DraftKings, FanDuel, and Underdog - Long Shot Player Prop Parlays for NFL I participate in various leagues and contests, including NFBC, NFFC, RTSports, FFPC, DraftKings, Underdog Fantasy, FanDuel, and FFWC, with the goal of leveraging my extensive experience and research for success in each game format. A fantasy follower can expect in-depth profiles of NFL and MLB players, along with season-long and weekly projections for each fantasy football season. In addition, I have many strategy articles to help develop fantasy players' learning curves.

Home/NFL