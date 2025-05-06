Ranking NFL Offenses: Tampa Bay Buccaneers No. 5
The offensive starts aligned for Tampa Bay in 2024. Baker Mayfield posted his best season by a wide margin, and the Bucs’ running backs ran through bigger holes while being highly active in the passing game. Mike Evans made NFL history by gaining over 1,000 yards for the 11th consecutive season.
The loss of Chris Godwin helped Jalen McMillan develop into a winning addition to Tampa’s passing attack. Cade Otton added more length to their receiving options. Even with talent at wide receiver, the Buccaneers added Emeka Egbuka with their first-round selection in the 2025 NFL Draft.
Tampa ranked fourth in points (502) and third in offensive yards last season.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers Starting Offense
QB Baker Mayfield
RB1 Bucky Irving
RB2 Rachaad White
WR1 Mike Evans
WR2 Chris Godwin
WR3 Jalen McMillan
TE Cade Otton
WR4 Emeka Egbuka
5. Tampa Bay Buccaneers Fantasy Outlook
The switch to Tampa Bay has been a great win for Mayfield over the past two seasons. He passed for over 4,000 yards in back-to-back years while reaching elite heights in completions (407), completion rate (71.4), passing yards (4,500), and passing touchdowns (41). In addition, he comes off his best year running the ball (60/378/3). Mayfield had three touchdowns or more in eight matchups, leading to the third-highest quarterback ranking in fantasy points (428.80), highlighted by six games with over 30.00 fantasy points. Despite his success, six other quarterbacks rank higher than him in the early draft season in 2025.
After an RB2 role for the Bucs over his first nine games (83/419/3 with 23 catches for 174 yards), Bucky Irvin parleyed his big-play ability into an impact opportunity over his final nine matchups. He gained 1,004 combined yards with six touchdowns and 26 catches on 167 touches (18.5), leading to 18.04 FPPG in PPR leagues. His late surge pushed him to 12th in running back scoring (246.30). Irvin scored at least 16.00 fantasy points in seven of his final eight matchups, while being at his best in Week 12 (27.20) and Week 13 (27.50). The Bucs will rotate in two other backs, but he still should be a top 10 running back this year.
A year after an excellent season (4th-best running back), Rachaad White saw his touches drop from 336 to 196 in 2024. He still gained 1,006 combined yards with nine touchdowns and 51 catches, giving him backend RB2 value in PPR formats (203.20 fantasy points). His best two games (29.10 and 24.90) came at home. Based on his 2025 running back ranking (42nd) in early May, there seems to be an overcorrection in his outlook. White is a playable handcuff, with bye week cover value, and he is mispriced by at least 50 picks.
Mike Evans was a fun follow last season as Tampa went out of their way to make sure he made football history. Three missed games midseason with a hamstring issue, paired with a slow start to the year (26/335/6), put him behind pace to reach 1,000 yards for his 11th season after 10 weeks of the season. His final catch in Week 18 capped an incredible run over seven contests (48/669/5 on 65 targets), followed up with success in the postseason (7/92/1). Evans finished 15th in fantasy scoring (240.40), but the likes of Marvin Harrison and DJ Moore ranked ahead of him this draft season (Evans is the 19th wideout selected in early May).
Between Chris Godwin (50/576/5 over seven games) and Jalen McMillan (27/352/7 over his final seven matchups in the regular season), they delivered mid-tier WR2 stats in PPR formats over 14 games. Godwin should be ready for Week 1 after suffering an ankle injury in late October. Tampa signed him to a three-year deal in March, showing their confidence in him at age 29.
McMillan will battle incoming rookie Emeka Egbuka for targets, but his success should lead to him remaining the Bucs’ WR3 this year. Egbuka brings a possession skill set that more overlaps with Godwin. The high-stakes fantasy market has leaned toward Egbuka as Tampa’s third wideout in early May.
Cade Otton was at his best when Chris Godwin was first injured. He posted three consecutive stud games (8/100, 9/81/2, and 8/77/1) before fading over his next four starts (10/144). A knee injury cost him the final three games of the season, followed by a dull showing in the postseason (2/32).
Based on his stats for 14 games (59/600/4), Otton will appear to be a better option than his overall opportunity in 2025. He has talent and upside, but Tampa has five to six other options ahead of him in their receiving rotation. His play will surprise in a game or two, but Otton will be challenging to time in 2025.
2024 was a great offensive season for Tampa, and they have all the same pieces returning this year. In this wonderful game of fantasy football, repeat ability tends to be a problem, especially for players coming off career seasons. This is the case for Baker Mayfield, but his weapons support another productive year if everyone stays healthy.
