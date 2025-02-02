Alex Rins Reveals Significant Upgrades On Yamaha M1 To Boost Performance In 2025 MotoGP Season
Alex Rins has revealed Yamaha's winter development efforts for the M1 as the team introduces a range of upgrades for the first MotoGP test of 2025. Determined to return to the front after two winless seasons, Yamaha will debut a new engine, chassis, swingarm, and fairing at this week's Sepang shakedown and official test.
Yamaha is anticipated to make a strong comeback this year after considering the steps it has been taking to increase its competitiveness in the premier class of motorcycling. Rins has been impressed by the Japanese manufacturer's efforts to test extensively during the Sepang shakedown and the test. Speaking to Crash.net, he said:
“It’s so difficult to say to you that we are going to fight for the victory from the first race, because it’s not true.
“Right now, we have the potential to improve the bike. Yamaha worked really hard this winter.
“So, I’m really excited tomorrow to jump on the bike for day two of the shakedown.
“They worked really hard. They’ve brought engine, chassis, swingarm, fairing, many items - all new. So, I’m quite impressed.
“We will do the back-to-back [in testing]. We will start with the standard bike that we finished with in Montmelo, but already with the new chassis that we tried at the test.
“So, that was our base bike. From that we will work on a new engine, new electronics, another new chassis. So, quite a busy winter it will be.”
Rins appeared at Yamaha's 2025 launch event with a crutch after undergoing surgery in December to check how his bone was recovering from an injury sustained in the 2023 season. Despite the physical constraint, the Spaniard is confident it won't affect his riding. He added:
“I make a surgery this December, to check how everything was.
“The surgery was to see how the bone was recovering. They open, I had a little bit of bone because the tibia was not 100% healed.
“But, honestly, now it’s two months and I’m feeling perfect, super good.
“Honestly same as before the surgery because before the surgery I was good enough.
“So, now I am having this [crutch] to remove a little bit of weight from the leg because with all the metal I have inside - you remember I was working a little bit not perfect - so, this is because I have some pain in my ankle.
“I still have all the metal, so for this reason I have this [crutch].
“But it’s not a problem to ride on the bike. I did a really good pre-season at home, training, mental [preparation] also. I did four, five days on the R1 at Jerez and Almeria.”