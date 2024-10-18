Formula E News: Intense Backlash Leads To Cancelation Of Additional Points Feature
Formula E has done away with its controversial ‘Golden Lap’ initiative, which would have awarded points for race leaders on specific laps, following backlash from teams. Instead, the series could reintroduce pitstops for the first time since 2018, after reconsidering the original plan during discussions with competitors.
The series planned to introduce a 'Golden Lap' concept, where two pre-announced lap numbers would offer a point each to the leader of those laps. Combined with existing points for pole position and fastest lap, this would have brought the total possible points per race to 31. The idea was revealed as a potential alternative to the Attack Charge fast-charging pitstop format, which may not be ready for next season.
However, the proposal faced significant resistance from teams and drivers, who expressed skepticism and outright hostility. Many felt that awarding points mid-race was unnecessary, particularly given the already unpredictable and chaotic nature of E-Prix events. This widespread opposition raised doubts about the idea's suitability.
The 'Golden Lap' concept was scrapped due to concerns over unnecessarily complicating races, especially with the already active Attack Charge periods and the potential introduction of energy top-up pitstops. Ultimately, the decision to exclude the idea from the updated regulations brought a sense of clarity, ensuring the sport remained competitive without adding extra layers of complexity.
Maserati MSG driver Jake Hughes felt the Golden Laps idea just didn't click. He told The Race:
“I do admire Formula E in that sense of always trying to find different solutions of how to make a race
“From the limited knowledge I have of it at the moment, because literally I've just seen the headlines written, I've spoken to my engineers, my team boss, the initial feeling is I'm not sure if it's completely necessary if you consider the fact that we're planning to use attack charge and the attack mode which in general will hopefully become a bit a lot more of a strategic tool anyway.
“My gut feeling is you are probably still, as a team and as a strategy, biased towards protecting energy, protecting the entire track position, the end game let's say, rather than compromising the rest of your race for the sake of those one or two laps.”
Cyril Blais, team principal of Maserati MSG, revealed that the sport could prioritize improving other aspects rather than thinking about Golden Laps. He added:
“We should look at maybe finetuning the number of laps, the energy allocation that was specific to races and see what could have done to change the dynamic, instead of introducing new rules on top of that.
“I think you need to do a lot of thinking because what happens if the 'Golden Lap' happens during safety car?
“Teams are very clever to find any loophole in any regulations and that could look bad on TV and on the championship.
“We understand the concept, we understand the requirements, but it was a bit too much too soon, and I think it needs a lot of thought behind it to make sure we cover all the aspects.”