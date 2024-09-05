Alex Marquez Fears That 'Damage Is Already Done' Despite Francesco Bagnaia's Apology
Gresini Racing rider Alex Marquez thanked Francesco Bagnaia for apologizing to him after he claimed that Marquez made him crash on purpose at the Aragon MotoGP. However, he feared that the damage had been done to him and his team's reputation by Bagnaia's statements.
Bagnaia, who started third, slipped to seventh after a poor start off the grid. Determined to recover, he fought his way back up the field and looked set to challenge Marquez for the final podium spot. As Marquez made an error at Turn 12, Bagnaia attempted to seize the opportunity, leading to contact between the two riders.
The Italian rider collided with Marquez, causing both riders to veer uncontrollably onto the gravel. Caught beneath Marquez's bike in the crash before it was thrown aside, Bagnaia was taken to the medical center for evaluation but appeared to be safe.
Marquez appreciated that Bagnaia had come forward to apologize but now fears the "damage." He told the media:
“The fact that he apologised, I like and I really thank him for his words.
“But it's also true that the damage to me personally, to my team and my image as a rider has already been done.
“Saying that, I want to close this chapter. I don’t want to speak any more about it. I’m looking forward.”
Ahead of the San Marino GP on Thursday, Bagnaia apologized for his accusation against Marquez but maintained that he still believes it was Marquez's fault. He told the media:
“I want to say sorry to Alex for the strong words I said in the interviews after the race.
“I was very angry for what happened and looking at the telemetry was even worse from my point of view.
“But in any case, I was a bit too strong in my words. I didn’t want to say that he made me crash on purpose.
“The thing was that his defence was a bit aggressive, like is normal when you are fighting for the podium positions.
“I still think the same about the incident, because I have my way of thinking. But for the words I said [about him], I think it was a bit too much and I’m sorry to Alex.
“Sometimes the [anger] makes you say something that you don’t think. So, my point of view is that.
“He came to our office to say sorry for what happened and nothing more. We are two riders, we have two different points of views.
“It’s respectful, but for sure it’s the same ambition in the wrong moment.”