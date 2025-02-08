Aprilia Hits Back At Michelin After Jorge Martin Crash - 'Critical Situation'
Aprilia has hit back at MotoGP's tire supplier Michelin after Jorge Martin suffered a huge highside on the first day of the pre-season test at Sepang, leading to fractures on the hand and foot. The Spaniard underwent surgery on his right hand from the injury. Calling it a "critical situation", Aprilia revealed that it asked Michelin to discuss the matter with all MotoGP teams and address the matter constructively.
The Italian motorcycle manufacturer looked forward to an optimistic start to the 2025 season, but with Martin's crash, it remains uncertain how Aprilia would develop the RS-GP without the inputs of the reigning world champion.
Aprilia CEO Massimo Rivola revealed after the crash that it was not Martin's errors or a problem with the bike, and hinted at a potential problem with Michelin's rear tire. He said after the incident:
“At the beginning, Massimo [Rivola] said the tyre temperature was okay, [...] but this was [surface] tyre temperature, which is very variable – it depends on the slide, the spin of the bike.
“The rear temperature, the [value] we use to understand if the tyre works or not, is the inner layer temperature; for instance it’s the data coming from the McLaren sensor.”
However, Michelin Motorsport two-wheel manager Piero Taramasso said that Martin's rear tire temperature was 15 degrees less. He said:
“The conclusion is clear: Jorge, when he left the box for the last run before the crash, the tyre temperature was 15 degrees less.
“So, 15 degrees is quite a lot.”
However, Rivola seems to have identified a problem with the tire, confidently stating that Aprilia's data contradicts Taramasso's claims. He views this as an issue that could compromise the safety of the riders, especially since there were several incidents on the opening day of the Sepang test. He said:
“Regarding the crash, I would like to make it clear that our data in no way confirms the statements made by Piero Taramasso.
“I believe that the riders' safety should be the priority, and I have already suggested him to set a meeting with all the teams in order to deal constructively with what is clearly a critical situation, as evidenced by the number of injuries.”
Martin was operated on by Dr Xavier Mir in Barcelona. Speaking on his recovery, he said:
“The rider Jorge Martín has undergone surgery for a displaced fracture of the head of the right fifth metacarpal, with reduction and percutaneous fixation using an intramedullary screw.
“The functional recovery will start in a short time period, according to the clinical status."